Read full article on original website
Related
The wearing of kilts and tartan was once banned in Scotland
The Dress Act of 1746 made wearing the Highland dress including the kilt illegal in Scotland. The Dress Act came to the fore because of the Jacobite uprising that occurred between 1689 and 1746.
BBC
Giant plants make epic journey from Edinburgh to Port Logan
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. Five massive tree ferns have made an "epic journey" from Edinburgh to the south-west tip of Scotland. The heaviest of the 20ft (7m) tall plants weighed in at 350kg (770lbs). The Dicksonia antartica tree ferns have been growing for nearly 150 years in...
BBC
Funds keep flowing in for River Tweed trail
Plans for a "world-class long-distance" walking route across southern Scotland have landed another financial boost. South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) will provide £4.5m toward plans for the 113-mile River Tweed trail from Moffat to Berwick-upon-Tweed. It comes after the Destination Tweed project secured nearly £3m from the National Lottery...
U.K.・
BBC
Hopes of uncovering Viking boat burials dashed
Hopes of uncovering a rare Viking boat burial at a site on the Isle of Mull have been dashed. Two mounds were examined as part of wider work at Lephin where Viking and Norse finds have been discovered previously. Archaeologists confirmed they were geological features from the last ice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
BBC
Pregnant Scot could be forced to give birth in Spanish prison
A seven-months pregnant Scottish woman faces being forced to give birth in a Spanish prison after being jailed for failing to pay a fine. Jamielee Fielding returned home to Livingston without paying a 420 euro fine over a drunken altercation in Malaga in 2021. She went on holiday to Tenerife...
BBC
Nuclear fusion plant to be built at West Burton A power station
A power station has been chosen to be the site of the UK's, and potentially the world's, first prototype commercial nuclear fusion reactor. Fusion is a potential source of almost limitless clean energy but is currently only carried out in experiments. The government had shortlisted five sites but has picked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Scottish woman is selling a Rapunzel-style tower in the woods with no water or electricity for $91,000, and she said it's ideal for anyone who wants to live off the grid
Binn Hill Tower in Perthshire, Scotland, is on the market for $91,000. The property's owner, Vicki Galligan, said the tower has no running water or electricity. She said it would be the ideal home for anyone who desires eco-friendly and off-grid living.
BBC
World War Two US fighter cockpit found off Suffolk coast
What is left of a cockpit from a World War Two US fighter plane has been discovered off the Suffolk coast. The remains from a P-47 Thunderbolt were dragged up by a local fishing boat close to Covehithe, where three of the aircraft collided in thick cloud in 1944. It...
Wrong country, inadequate PPE: Government baffles railway figures with China image on UK campaign
The Department for Education is promoting “Skills Bootcamps” in the UK using an image of railway workers in China.The image used in the DfE video campaign is believed to be sourced from the Chinese tech firm, Huawei, and depict a rail engineering project in the People’s Republic.British rail industry insiders have deplored the fact that it shows a worker on a railway without standard UK personal protective equipment (PPE). In a social media campaign, a short film headed “New skills can lead to a better job at every stage of your life”, is illustrated with a picture of someone who...
Kate all smiles as she meets Royal Navy sailors at Windsor Castle
The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she met with sailors from the Royal Navy. Kate, dressed in a navy suit and white blouse, held an audience with the ship’s company of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle on Thursday. In 2021, she became the sponsor of the City...
Only a ride away: 10 of Britain’s best hotels near railway stations
Take the overnight train from Paddington to arrive at Carbis Bay station in time for breakfast and a stroll along the sands, before checking into the Gannet – a chic inn with a cosy fire-lit bar, and sleek, cream-walled rooms (book a “Spot the Gannet” room for gorgeous sea views). Families are welcome, with cots and roll-away beds available. St Ives is a spectacular 30-minute walk along the coast and the C Spa at the neighbouring Carbis Bay Hotel offers an array of treatments.
BBC
Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years
A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
BBC
Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail: PM confirms city will get new link
Bradford will get a new railway station on the high-speed route to be built between Liverpool and Hull, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said. Ms Truss previously said she would reverse the government's decision to curtail much of the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) line. She made the new pledge...
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
BBC
Rail strike: London Marathon runners face chaos
Organisers of the London Marathon say they are doing "everything we can" to help runners facing travel disruption due a planned strike by rail workers. About 40,000 participants are due to compete in the race on Sunday, with many expected to make long journeys to the capital ahead of the event.
Biggest rail strike in decades halts most trains in Britain
Unions to join forces on Saturday to coincide with start of Conservative party conference in Birmingham
Full list of Wetherspoons closing as 32 pubs put up for sale
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon is selling 32 pubs after previously warning that it could lose £30m due to rising staff wages and repairs. The chain said it understands customers will be disappointed with the decision and the listed pubs will operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold. In...
BBC
Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam
A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
Comments / 0