Meridian, MS

WTOK-TV

Philadelphia Police make arrest in aggravated assault case

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault for a shooting that injured two people earlier this year. Chavis Davis was arrested on a warrant from an incident that happened May 8, 2022. He’s also charged with possession with the intent to distribute illegal drugs and possession of firearm by a felon.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North

Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
MARION, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Leake County creek

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leake County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek. Breezy News reported the man was found in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line just after 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30. According to investigators, they received a call about a […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

MARY KATIE PARKS, 26, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000. BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 18, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $1,000, $500.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek

Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County

MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer. Authorities said Ransom was...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WDAM-TV

Man pleads guilty in Jones Co. court on fondling charge

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is set for deportation after pleading guilty to fondling a child in Jones County. According to court documents, Diego Morales Ruiz changed his pea from “not guilty” to “guilty” for the charge of fondling in the Second Judicial District of Jones County in Laurel on Sept. 22. This follows a mistrial in August.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepares for joint emergency alert system

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to report on Hurricane Ian, we want our viewers to always remain aware and up-to-date when severe weather is predicted for our area. News 11 has an update from the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency about its own alert system. In August, we...
WDAM-TV

JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Redistricting finalized for Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County supervisors Monday adopted new redistricting maps based on the results of the 2020 Census. The board had to look at all of the details and make sure there is proper representation in each of the five districts. The board said the changes made...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Several Disturbances Reported in Leake

7:43 a.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to an 18-wheeler that was backing down Hwy 35 near Tyson into oncoming traffic. Deputies located the driver who stated his vehicle was about to break down and he was trying to get it off the roadway. 8:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today

Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson has confirmed that a man’s body was found in a creek near the Leake-Attala County line. Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to Center Crossing Road when they received a call at 11:13 a.m. about a vehicle that was upside down and submerged in water.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
NEWTON, MS

