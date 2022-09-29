ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Are you prepared for an emergency?

By Jessica Jacoby
(WEHT) – Are you and your family ready for an emergency? In the wake of Hurricane Ian blowing through Florida leaving destruction behind, CEO of DrySee, Brad Greer, offers some advice to help you be prepared for the next emergency. DrySee is a waterproof bandage that changes color to indicate if water leaks in.

Have a Plan

Greer says it is important to have a plan for when disaster strikes. He suggests family meetings to discuss how to make sure everyone including young kids, elderly and pets can stay safe in an emergency. Different emergencies may not only require different supplies, but also different plans. While a tornado may have you shelter in place in your bathtub or basement, a hurricane emergency plan could involve evacuating your home.

According to the CDC, 43% of Americans don’t have a First Aid kit in their home. Officials say First Aid kits are necessary for emergencies. Kits can be bought whole or you can make your own kit.

Some of the basic supplies that can go into a First Aid kit are, bandages, dressings, OTC medication, tweezers, ice pack, antibiotic ointment, gloves, scissors and a thermometer. Here are some other supplies that are good to have.

Items to put into an emergency kit

Most Important Emergency Supplies

  • First Aid kit, easily accessible in both your house and your car
  • Fire extinguisher
  • Bottled water and non-perishable food and snacks
  • Portable phone chargers
  • Batteries
  • Flashlight
  • Blankets
  • Emergency whistle

Greer also suggests people have waders, tall hip-length boots in the event of a hurricane’s flooding to protect themselves from the pathogens and bacteria the water carries. He says being prepared with supplies and a plan will make all the difference in the event of an emergency.

More information about supplies and preparation for emergencies can be found on FEMA’s website .

