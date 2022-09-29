Read full article on original website
Arizona football about to enter gauntlet of ranked opponents
Enjoy Saturday night’s win over Colorado, Arizona fans. It may be the last for a while. The Wildcats are hosting No. 12 Oregon next weekend, the first of five consecutive games against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. After the Ducks, the UA heads to Seattle...
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Oregon week
Arizona has alternated wins and losses this season. And while the opponent each week has played a role in that, there’s something to be said about what, if anything, the Wildcats have learned from each performance and used it to prepare for the next game. That was the mindset...
Arizona football opens as double-digit underdog against Oregon
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch reiterated Saturday night that the football program is always underdogs no matter who they’re playing. The semantics of that statement may be up for question, but this week Las Vegas agrees. Arizona has opened as a 10.5 point underdog to Oregon, according to DraftKings Sportsbook....
Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
By the time his UA career is over, Tetairoa McMillan figures to collect quite a few awards. But you never forget your first. The highly touted wide receiver has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 43-20 win over Colorado, in which he had five catches for a career-high 90 yards and a touchdown.
Arizona tight end Alex Lines leaves program
With all of the huge numbers that Arizona’s offense put up on Saturday night, it may have been hard to notice that a staple of that unit for the past year and a half was absent. Turns out that wasn’t a one-time thing. UA coach Jedd Fisch confirmed...
No. 2 catcher in class of 2024 Emma Kavanagh commits to Arizona softball
Once upon a time, it was rare to find a player on the Arizona softball roster who didn’t play her prep ball in the state of California. These days, the best players aren’t necessarily from the West. Take Extra Inning Softball’s No. 2 catcher and No. 7 overall player Emma Kavanagh, who announced her commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon.
Arizona soccer loses to California in the final minutes
For the second straight year, Arizona soccer dropped a heartbreaker to California. Last year, it was in the 96th minute. This season, in a year when regular-season overtime no longer exists, it was the 86th minute. “We missed a tackle out on the flank and opportunity to either clear the...
The development of Cate Reese’s leadership will be an X-factor for Arizona women’s basketball
As Arizona women’s basketball prepares for the new season with seven newcomers, the biggest question about fifth-year forward Cate Reese is her recovery from surgery to repair a shoulder separation after last season. The second is how her leadership will impact a team that’s integrating such a large group.
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over Colorado
The Arizona Wildcats won their Pac-12 home opener Saturday night with an explosive 43-20 victory over Colorado. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On his overall takeaways from the game: “Our guys...
Jayden de Laura ties single-game school TD pass record as Arizona rolls past Colorado
It’s been a long time since Arizona had a game where the outcome was never in doubt, and it was a win, even if the offense left some points on the field and the defense tried to keep things interesting. The Wildcats gained its most yards in more than...
Arizona vs. Colorado: How to watch Week 5 matchup
The Arizona Wildcats play their first Pac-12 home game of the season when they host the Colorado Buffaloes. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Colorado game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Time: 6:30 p.m....
