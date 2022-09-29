Read full article on original website
1carolinagirl1957
3d ago
Everyone needs a helping hand from time to time but child care is the parents job they signed up for.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
WSET
Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia
(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
WSLS
Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. The price tag...
Augusta Free Press
Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade
Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
wvtf.org
Securing Virginia's ballot drop boxes
Outdoor drop boxes for ballots kind of look like library drop boxes, bulky structures that are under 24-hour video surveillance and impervious to being knocked over by a school bus or blown away in a hurricane. The legal requirements for security of these things has actually eased concerns among some...
Zacks.com
GrowGeneration (GRWG) Opens 1st Hydroponic Store in Virginia
GRWG - Free Report) has opened a 9,000-square-foot store in Richmond, its first hydroponic store in Virginia. GRWG has plans to expand its store presence in the state to capitalize on the emerging hydroponic market. It also signed two new leases for stores launches in Mount Holly, NJ, and Hazelwood, MO, which are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. With these, GRWG expanded its reach to 17 states.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries only need remember three dates each month, including in October 2022. Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate —...
WSET
SEE IT: Va. father reunites with first-grade daughter after a year of deployment
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — For this first-grader, it was another day at school. The next minute, she was running into the arms of her dad, who had just returned home from a year of deployment in the National Guard. In the video, a school staff member directs children...
Virginia schools closed, cities preparing for tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
WSET
Virginia gas prices dip, national average rises
(WSET) — It's been another week of Virginia gas prices dipping lower amid the rising national gas prices average, according to AAA. The current gas average in Virginia is $3.31, but the range of prices in the Commonwealth reflect a very wide difference. The most expensive is in Highland County at $3.81 while the cheapest $3.03 is enjoyed in Prince George County.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
New Va. law means parents must be alerted to sexually-explicit content at school
The policy reads that all schools must ensure parents have advanced notice if schools intend to use any sexually-explicit material.
5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.
Siblings who play lottery together win huge prize in Virginia. ‘Couldn’t believe it’
“He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day’!”
Why police fail to submit photos of some missing Virginia children
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s public database, there are roughly 500 children reported missing in Virginia.
Ian brings minor damage to Central Virginia, but Red Cross is bracing for more
With a suitcase in hand, Jerry Silva of the Virginia Red Cross is headed down to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech enrollment tops 30,000; most diverse freshman class ever
Virginia Tech overall undergraduate enrollment this fall has topped 30,000 for the second time. The incoming class is also the most diverse in university history, according to a release from the school. Tech says its fall enrollment is 30,434, up from 29,760 students in fall 2021. Tech’s previous enrollment high...
Augusta Free Press
Virginians keeping up with new market: Car flipping acquired niche after COVID-19 pandemic
House flipping is a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the intent to improve it and resell it for a profit. According to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a new breed of “flipper” is on the market. Individuals are buying cars, specifically electric vehicles, with the purpose of reselling them for a profit.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
