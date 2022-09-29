ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 9

1carolinagirl1957
3d ago

Everyone needs a helping hand from time to time but child care is the parents job they signed up for.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WSET

Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia

(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries

ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. The price tag...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Augusta Free Press

Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade

Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Securing Virginia's ballot drop boxes

Outdoor drop boxes for ballots kind of look like library drop boxes, bulky structures that are under 24-hour video surveillance and impervious to being knocked over by a school bus or blown away in a hurricane. The legal requirements for security of these things has actually eased concerns among some...
VIRGINIA STATE
Zacks.com

GrowGeneration (GRWG) Opens 1st Hydroponic Store in Virginia

GRWG - Free Report) has opened a 9,000-square-foot store in Richmond, its first hydroponic store in Virginia. GRWG has plans to expand its store presence in the state to capitalize on the emerging hydroponic market. It also signed two new leases for stores launches in Mount Holly, NJ, and Hazelwood, MO, which are expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022. With these, GRWG expanded its reach to 17 states.
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022

Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries only need remember three dates each month, including in October 2022. Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate —...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Children
WSET

Virginia gas prices dip, national average rises

(WSET) — It's been another week of Virginia gas prices dipping lower amid the rising national gas prices average, according to AAA. The current gas average in Virginia is $3.31, but the range of prices in the Commonwealth reflect a very wide difference. The most expensive is in Highland County at $3.81 while the cheapest $3.03 is enjoyed in Prince George County.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Tech enrollment tops 30,000; most diverse freshman class ever

Virginia Tech overall undergraduate enrollment this fall has topped 30,000 for the second time. The incoming class is also the most diverse in university history, according to a release from the school. Tech says its fall enrollment is 30,434, up from 29,760 students in fall 2021. Tech’s previous enrollment high...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy