Summit Community provides after-school programming
Summit Community Gardens is offering an after-school program that’s being directed by their newest staff member. After School in the Garden is open for 1st through 5th graders who enjoy the outdoors and like to get dirty. Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson says they offer the program up to three days a week.
