aclu-il.org
Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois
Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
KFVS12
Heartland juvenile detention center called ‘a facility in crisis’ in 15-page inspection report
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois juvenile detention center is a “a facility in crisis.”. That’s the words used by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice following an inspection in Franklin County. The full, 15-page report can be found here. During an August 2 inspection at the...
wmay.com
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
KFVS12
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
KFVS12
Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice. During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning. The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau hospital offering virtual urgent care service
The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukies are moving up in the world. A Heartland Juvenile Detention center is a "A Facility in Crisis." Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to end with 20th year. Updated: 5 hours...
KFVS12
KYTC releases draft statewide transportation plan for public review, feedback
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking input from Kentuckians on its policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan to support a multi-modal network well into the future. The public can review and comment on the draft plan via a survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org between Oct. 3 and Nov....
KFVS12
Miss Illinois tours southern Illinois
Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Repairs are underway on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The Mississippi River at...
fox32chicago.com
Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
SNAP Schedule October 2022: Illinois Link Card Food Stamp Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Illinois are administered by the state's Department of Human Services, which sets the schedule for when monthly SNAP payments are issued....
nprillinois.org
Examining The Record: Darren Bailey pushed to fix the state's ills, but critics call him ineffective
As Illinois’ landmark abortion-rights law was finalized in 2019, current Republican gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey grew exasperated about extending protections to an “individual” beyond just a “woman” — a change recognizing, for example, that transgender men can get pregnant. “Who else can get pregnant...
Tax Rebates 2022: Residents in Illinois have two weeks to receive one-time check worth up to $700
Illinois residents have two weeks to file their 2021 taxes to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as part of the state's family relief plan.
cu-citizenaccess.org
Central Illinois police training for mental health cases questioned, involuntary commitment issues remain
Tisha Bryson has been shackled, hospitalized and shoved to the ground by central Illinois law enforcement officers more times than she can count while experiencing a mental health crisis. “I try not to hold grudges,” Bryson said, a resident of Hammond in Piatt County, about 40 miles southwest of Champaign....
wmay.com
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
Illinois prosecutors, governor feud over Safe-T Act
A showdown is brewing over the Safe-T Act in Illinois, a new law designed to free thousands from county jails at the start of the new year.
wmay.com
Pritzker, Bailey Clash In First Head-To-Head Candidate Forum
The two major party candidates for Illinois governor have met for the first time in a general election forum. Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican opponent Darren Bailey met in a virtual forum Friday sponsored by the Associated Press. The candidates clashed on most issues, including crime, abortion, the state’s finances, and guns.
Herald & Review
10,000 pigs: How one Illinois farm family grew its thriving pork business
SHANNON, Ill. — Darrell Stitzel’s grandparents moved to a farm in Carroll County in northwestern Illinois 65 years ago. His wife Laurie’s father started his career as a tenant farmer in South Dakota. Together, the couple has grown a thriving pork business while also being active in their community.
geneseorepublic.com
Have you received your money? How to check the status of your Illinois tax rebate
Illinois' rollout of property and income tax rebates, where millions of Illinois taxpayers are eligible, began earlier this month and is expected to continue in the weeks to come. “My office will be working diligently to get these rebates into the hands of taxpayers," Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in...
KFVS12
Marion Ill., holds 7th annual Electronic Recycling event
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Marion will be holding another event that focuses on finding use for unused electronics. The annual Electronic Recycling will be held on Saturday, October 8. Starting at 9 a.m., Electronic Recycling will be held on 211 E. Boulevard in Marion, Ill. It will go until noon or until the truck is full.
