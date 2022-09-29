ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

aclu-il.org

Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois

Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
wmay.com

Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment

(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Illinois State
Illinois Government
Williamson County, IL
Williamson County, IL
Marion, IL
KFVS12

Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice. During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning. The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau hospital offering virtual urgent care service

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukies are moving up in the world. A Heartland Juvenile Detention center is a "A Facility in Crisis." Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to end with 20th year. Updated: 5 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

KYTC releases draft statewide transportation plan for public review, feedback

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking input from Kentuckians on its policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan to support a multi-modal network well into the future. The public can review and comment on the draft plan via a survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org between Oct. 3 and Nov....
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Miss Illinois tours southern Illinois

Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Repairs are underway on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The Mississippi River at...
ILLINOIS STATE
Susana Mendoza
fox32chicago.com

Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
The Center Square

Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Illinois Comptroller#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Pritzker, Bailey Clash In First Head-To-Head Candidate Forum

The two major party candidates for Illinois governor have met for the first time in a general election forum. Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican opponent Darren Bailey met in a virtual forum Friday sponsored by the Associated Press. The candidates clashed on most issues, including crime, abortion, the state’s finances, and guns.
KFVS12

Marion Ill., holds 7th annual Electronic Recycling event

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Marion will be holding another event that focuses on finding use for unused electronics. The annual Electronic Recycling will be held on Saturday, October 8. Starting at 9 a.m., Electronic Recycling will be held on 211 E. Boulevard in Marion, Ill. It will go until noon or until the truck is full.
MARION, IL

