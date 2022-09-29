Read full article on original website
News On 6
Investigation Underway After OCPD Officers Shoot, Wound Suicidal Man
Three Oklahoma City police officers were place on routine administrative leave on Sunday after they shot a suicidal man on his porch. Police officials said they shot 61-year-old Ralph Tuggle who was armed and threatening to end his life on the front porch of his elderly mother’s home. Tuggle’s...
Police investigate shooting in southeast OKC
Oklahoma City police are working to figure out what led to a shooting on the city's southeast side.
News On 6
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County inmate faces more prison time in jail assault
EL RENO – A Canadian County Jail inmate already facing 12 years in prison for allegedly stealing a car and breaking into a house now faces five more years for allegedly punching a detention officer. Oklahoma City’s Tristan Kane Sandlin, 26, is accused of “willfully and unlawfully striking” victim...
News On 6
Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative
The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
News On 6
Piedmont Police Increases Security At High School After Social Media Threat
Piedmont police detained a Piedmont High School student after the department said he made a threat against the school. While police could not disclose the details of the threat, the school alerted parents, saying it was the threat of an event planned Monday. Authorities said a video shared Sunday on...
News On 6
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested, Bodycam Video Released By Police
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Saturday of a dangerous armed robbery suspect as he refused to surrender. The U.S. Marshals along with officers tracked 57-year-old Roy Hudson to a home in southwest Oklahoma City last week. Police said Hudson was accused of multiple armed robberies across the...
Oklahoma City man re-arrested, charged for four murders in 2013
An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of four people dating back almost a decade.
News On 6
Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When authorities arrived on scene, they said one of the three vehicles in the crash was on its side. Firefighters...
Purcell city employee recovering after customer dispute turned violent
The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.
Oklahoma City Middle Schooler Faces Assault Charges After Attack Caught On Camera
An Oklahoma City middle school student hit over the head by another student on Tuesday was caught on camera. The suspect's parent was allegedly standing by watching the violent attack that is now under investigation by Oklahoma City police. Oklahoma City Public School district officials confirmed on Friday the attack...
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
KOCO
Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
Oklahoma City officer killed in head-on crash identified
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma City police officer.
News On 6
OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe
**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman. Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police. An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man sentenced to 40 years in deadly shooting
A Yukon man who was high on PCP when he shot two roommates, killing one of them, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Patrick Allen Matthews, 26, entered a “blind” plea Sept. 26 at an hour-long sentencing hearing in Canadian County District Court. Matthews was charged...
News On 6
OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
Oklahoma City Police Identifies Victim, Suspect In SE OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police released new information on a Monday evening homicide in southeast OKC. Authorities received a shooting call just after 6:15 p.m. near Southeast 43rd Street and South High Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 33-year-old Felipe Palacios dead due to a gunshot wound. Upon further...
News On 6
Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage
NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
KOCO
Man shot, killed after car he was test driving breaks down on Oklahoma City road
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing a driver in Oklahoma City because his broken-down car was blocking the road. KOCO 5 learned on Tuesday that the driver was on a test drive at the time. The car was stopped on Southeast 43rd...
