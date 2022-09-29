ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC

A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County inmate faces more prison time in jail assault

EL RENO – A Canadian County Jail inmate already facing 12 years in prison for allegedly stealing a car and breaking into a house now faces five more years for allegedly punching a detention officer. Oklahoma City’s Tristan Kane Sandlin, 26, is accused of “willfully and unlawfully striking” victim...
EL RENO, OK
News On 6

Cleveland County Family Searching For Missing Relative

The family of a missing man hopes for leads as deer hunting season begins. Crews searched for Jeremy Reagan in September in the Lexington Wildlife Preserve, where his truck was found. According to the OSBI, he was last seen alive in August at his home in Forrest Park. The OSBI...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. When authorities arrived on scene, they said one of the three vehicles in the crash was on its side. Firefighters...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Major road closure impacts traffic in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A major road closure is impacting traffic in Oklahoma City. The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed between Interstate 40 and Interstate 44. KOCO 5 spoke with drivers who said it was more of an inconvenience for drivers. The plan for this weekend's road closing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Missing Endangered 42-Year-Old Found Safe

**8:39 A.M. UPDATE** The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said they found a missing 42-year-old woman. Christina Wetz was found safe, according to Oklahoma City police. An emergency alert has been issued for a missing endangered 42-year-old in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Christina Wetz was last seen in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon man sentenced to 40 years in deadly shooting

A Yukon man who was high on PCP when he shot two roommates, killing one of them, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Patrick Allen Matthews, 26, entered a “blind” plea Sept. 26 at an hour-long sentencing hearing in Canadian County District Court. Matthews was charged...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

OHP: 11-Year-Old Killed In Blaine County Crash

An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash Friday in Blaine County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at an unknown time south of OK-51A and East 650 Road near Southard, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said...
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Norman Asking Residents To Limit Water Usage

NORMAN, Okla. - The City of Norman is asking residents to reduce water consumption between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to allow for maintenance. The city will be replacing out-of-date equipment which can no longer be maintained.
NORMAN, OK

