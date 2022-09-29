ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CoinDesk

Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis

Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

A16z Leads $40M Funding for Web3 Data Protocol Golden

Web3 data startup Golden has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by the crypto arm of noted venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), according to a post on the company’s website. The capital, which brings total funding up to $60 million, will help Golden build its decentralized and incentivized data protocol.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

UK Shuts Down Temporary Crypto Company Licensing Program

Last week, digital trading app Revolut registered with the U.K.'s top financial regulator, bringing to an end the “temporary registration regime” (TRR), a program that allowed crypto companies to operate in the country while they are waiting for full regulatory approval. Revolut was the only company from the...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

What Ripple's Latest Win Means for Its Ongoing Fight With the SEC

Last week, Ripple notched another procedural victory as part of its ongoing legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued the crypto firm and several of its executives in 2020 for the unregistered sale of $1.3 billion worth of XRP. On Sept. 29, a U.S. District Court...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Is Credit Suisse the Next Lehman Brothers?

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. After a wild weekend of speculation and discussion, NLW breaks down what’s actually happening with beleaguered Credit Suisse, as well as why the FinTwit doom machine seems so focused on it. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CoinDesk

US Risk Watchdog Asks Congress to Name Crypto Spot Market Regulator

The top U.S. financial regulators are warning of dangerous holes in the oversight of crypto and are asking Congress for more powers, including settling which agency will oversee the bulk of trading in bitcoin and other non-security tokens, according to a report unanimously approved at a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Economy
CoinDesk

Transit Swap Exploiter Returns Large Chunk of $28.9M Hack

Transit Swap, a cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX), has received 70% of stolen funds back from a hacker that exploited a smart contract vulnerability. In a blog post published on Monday, Transit Swap said that $18.9 million has been returned after a slew of security firms helped triangulate the hacker's IP address.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Kick Off Week in Positive Territory

Bitcoin and ether showed continued resiliency Monday, both starting the week in positive territory. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2.7% on Monday on low trading volume, continuing its recent range-bound trajectory. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading just north of $19,000, and 3% below the psychologically important $20,000 level.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The Fed Crushes the Idea of a UK-Inspired Pivot

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW summarizes the Bank of England’s intervention into U.K. bond markets and covers comments from various Federal Reserve officials that make clear the BOE’s actions aren’t affecting Fed thinking in any meaningful way.
MUSIC
CoinDesk

Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash

It's the glass half-full, glass half-empty bitcoin (BTC) market. To bulls, factors like the absence of large sellers, persistent holding by long-term investors and the cryptocurrency's resilience in the face of turmoil in traditional financial markets provide hope. To bears, the current lull is reminiscent of September-October 2018, when the...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Argentina's State-Owned Energy Company Moves Into Crypto Mining

YPF, Argentina's state-owned energy company, is supplying power to an undisclosed international crypto mining company, the firm said on Sunday. The renewable energy arm of YPF – YPF Luz – three months ago commenced a 1 megawatt (MW) pilot operation that provides power generated from waste gas left over from oil production, YPF Luz CEO Martín Mandarano told the national news agency Télam.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

