CoinDesk
Grayscale Takes Over Key Role for Bitcoin Trust, Other Products From Genesis
Crypto asset management firm Grayscale Investments, which offers the world’s biggest bitcoin (BTC) trust, is bringing a key administrative role for all of its products in-house through a newly created broker-dealer unit. The company will now act as the authorized participant for the products through its Grayscale Securities subsidiary,...
CoinDesk
A16z Leads $40M Funding for Web3 Data Protocol Golden
Web3 data startup Golden has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by the crypto arm of noted venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), according to a post on the company’s website. The capital, which brings total funding up to $60 million, will help Golden build its decentralized and incentivized data protocol.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Remains Above $19K as Long-Term Holders Stay the Course
Price Point: Bitcoin rose slightly to $19,200 on Monday, even as stocks fell around the world. Market Moves: Long-term holders are keeping bitcoin, helping the cryptocurrency to remain resilient as other risky assets fall. One trader, however, sees a sell-off coming. Chart of the Day: About $1.1 billion in bitcoin...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Climbs Back Past $19.5K Amid Fresh Hopes for a Fed Retreat; Binance's Failed Plan to Boost the Price of Luna Classic
Prices: Bitcoin climbs past $19.5K in a good day for cryptos. Insights: Binance's plan to burn a small amount of LUNC’s bloated supply failed to have a lasting impact on the hyperinflated token. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis....
CoinDesk
Luna Classic, Remnant of Terra Collapse, Drops After Underwhelming Binance Burn Mechanism Data
The crypto exchange Binance’s planned “burn” of luna classic (LUNC) – the remnant cryptocurrency of the failed blockchain project Terra prior to its reboot – was supposed to boost the price. At least, that was the speculation of many crypto traders. But the impact turned...
Cryptoverse: Trading names in a mind-boggling crypto craze
Oct 4 (Reuters) - A new NFT trading craze where names are bought and sold for eye-popping sums is providing a multi-million-dollar lifeline for speculators shivering in the bleak crypto winter.
CoinDesk
UK Shuts Down Temporary Crypto Company Licensing Program
Last week, digital trading app Revolut registered with the U.K.'s top financial regulator, bringing to an end the “temporary registration regime” (TRR), a program that allowed crypto companies to operate in the country while they are waiting for full regulatory approval. Revolut was the only company from the...
CoinDesk
What Ripple's Latest Win Means for Its Ongoing Fight With the SEC
Last week, Ripple notched another procedural victory as part of its ongoing legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which sued the crypto firm and several of its executives in 2020 for the unregistered sale of $1.3 billion worth of XRP. On Sept. 29, a U.S. District Court...
Britain's tax backdown bounces stocks and sterling
SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.
CoinDesk
Is Credit Suisse the Next Lehman Brothers?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. After a wild weekend of speculation and discussion, NLW breaks down what’s actually happening with beleaguered Credit Suisse, as well as why the FinTwit doom machine seems so focused on it. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features...
CoinDesk
US Risk Watchdog Asks Congress to Name Crypto Spot Market Regulator
The top U.S. financial regulators are warning of dangerous holes in the oversight of crypto and are asking Congress for more powers, including settling which agency will oversee the bulk of trading in bitcoin and other non-security tokens, according to a report unanimously approved at a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) on Monday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Fixes Technical Problem That Temporarily Halted Payments and Withdrawals From US Bank Accounts
Coinbase has fixed a technical problem that caused it to temporarily halt payments and withdrawals involving U.S. bank accounts. The crypto exchange said on Sunday at 12:41 p.m. New York time (4:41 p.m. UTC) that the "incident has been resolved," according to its system status page. A few hours earlier,...
Australian central bank lifts cash rate to 9-year high 2.6%
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings.
CoinDesk
Transit Swap Exploiter Returns Large Chunk of $28.9M Hack
Transit Swap, a cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX), has received 70% of stolen funds back from a hacker that exploited a smart contract vulnerability. In a blog post published on Monday, Transit Swap said that $18.9 million has been returned after a slew of security firms helped triangulate the hacker's IP address.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Kick Off Week in Positive Territory
Bitcoin and ether showed continued resiliency Monday, both starting the week in positive territory. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2.7% on Monday on low trading volume, continuing its recent range-bound trajectory. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading just north of $19,000, and 3% below the psychologically important $20,000 level.
CoinDesk
The Fed Crushes the Idea of a UK-Inspired Pivot
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Circle and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW summarizes the Bank of England’s intervention into U.K. bond markets and covers comments from various Federal Reserve officials that make clear the BOE’s actions aren’t affecting Fed thinking in any meaningful way.
CoinDesk
Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash
It's the glass half-full, glass half-empty bitcoin (BTC) market. To bulls, factors like the absence of large sellers, persistent holding by long-term investors and the cryptocurrency's resilience in the face of turmoil in traditional financial markets provide hope. To bears, the current lull is reminiscent of September-October 2018, when the...
CoinDesk
Argentina's State-Owned Energy Company Moves Into Crypto Mining
YPF, Argentina's state-owned energy company, is supplying power to an undisclosed international crypto mining company, the firm said on Sunday. The renewable energy arm of YPF – YPF Luz – three months ago commenced a 1 megawatt (MW) pilot operation that provides power generated from waste gas left over from oil production, YPF Luz CEO Martín Mandarano told the national news agency Télam.
CoinDesk
Sorry, Ether: Sound Money Doesn’t Exist and Neither Does 'Ultra' Sound Money
Some Ethereum proponents sport a bat and speaker emoji in their name on Twitter. This means they support the idea that the Merge will make Ethereum “ultra sound money.” It’s sort of clever I guess, because bats use ultrasound to help them fly in the dark. But...
