ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PBS NewsHour

Death toll rises to 27 in Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: DeSantis gives updates on recovery efforts after Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian’s passage earlier this week. The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week and officials say it’s blamed for at least 27 deaths in Florida, three deaths in Cuba and one in North Carolina.
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
North Carolina State
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
PBS NewsHour

Photos show destructive wake of Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where a catastrophic storm surge inundated communities along the Gulf Coast, causing the deaths of at least six people and destroying homes and businesses. Hurricane Ian initially barreled through Cuba and knocked out its...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy