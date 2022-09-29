Read full article on original website
As Ian’s remnants move offshore, dangers persist in storm’s wake
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
Death toll rises to 27 in Florida in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
WATCH: DeSantis gives updates on recovery efforts after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian’s passage earlier this week. The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week and officials say it’s blamed for at least 27 deaths in Florida, three deaths in Cuba and one in North Carolina.
Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
Pine Island residents recount horror of being trapped as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The...
Rising rivers threaten inland Florida towns with flooding after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian’s passage, water levels have gone up...
WATCH: FEMA officials say 3000 federal responders are helping with Hurricane Ian recovery
Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. Watch the briefing in the player above. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph...
WATCH: Biden says Hurricane Ian is likely ‘among the worst storms in the nation’s history’
President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian is “likely to rank among the worst storms in the nation’s history,” adding it will “take months, years to rebuild.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden said “America’s heart is literally breaking” for all of those who’ve...
People trapped and over 2 million without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Photos show destructive wake of Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida
One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where a catastrophic storm surge inundated communities along the Gulf Coast, causing the deaths of at least six people and destroying homes and businesses. Hurricane Ian initially barreled through Cuba and knocked out its...
WATCH: Biden tells Puerto Ricans he’s ‘committed to this island’ as Hurricane Fiona recovery continues
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
WATCH: Gov. Henry McMaster pauses campaign events as Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended campaign activities as he leads the state’s response to Hurricane Ian. Watch McMaster’s remarks in the player above. McMaster’s campaign told The Associated Press that the Republican incumbent would cancel a fundraiser scheduled for Friday...
WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requests aid from Biden as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Watch DeSantis’ remarks in the player above.
WATCH: Biden outlines FEMA response plan after Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life.”. Watch Biden’s remarks...
