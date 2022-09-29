ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Garfield County Sheriff's deputies to wear body cameras

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Garfield County is next place where all deputies will wear body cameras 00:27

Garfield County is going to become the next place where all deputies wear body cameras. The sheriff's office has been researching and trying out different cameras over the past year.

Starting this Saturday, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office will require all deputies and investigators to wear them. Sheriff Lou Vallario says the cameras will enhance the mission of the office.

Many law enforcement agencies across the state, like the Denver Police Department, already require them.

A new law will make them mandatory for all officers in the state by July 2023.

