ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Record-setting Duke RB makes JK Hall of Fame

By Bill Rollins Correspondent
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ak22_0iFn8fo300

WARSAW — The late Stanley Broadie was a three-sport all-conference athlete at James Kenan High in the mid-1970s, excelling in football, basketball and track.

But his crowning achievement in athletics was setting the then-freshman record for rushing yardage at Duke University. It was the sixth year that freshmen were eligible for varsity in the NCAA.

Broadie perished in a car wreck in 2019, leaving behind an interesting story in football and life.

For his achievements at James Kenan and Duke, Broadie will join eight other 2022 inductees into the James Kenan Athletics Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the school on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Broadie’s Duke record

That freshman year at Duke, Broadie played fullback and ran for a team-high 579 yards and a 4.4 average per attempt while scoring five touchdowns. He caught a pass for another score.

Funny thing was, he never ran the ball in high school.

But he was a fearsome two-way end on a 7-3 Tiger team in 1976 that shut out all three Duplin County rivals.

Coach John Barrow

“We had some good backs (Richard Tuten, Jimmie Hooks), and Stanley was one of our bigger, most athletic kids,” said John Barrow, an assistant JK coach with Billy Byrd under Vance Alphin at the time. Barrow guessed Broadie was about 6-foot-3 and 210-220 pounds as a Tiger senior.

“One game early in his career, we were driving the ball and noticed Stanley was just caving in the defensive line on his side. So we kept running the same play, and kept moving down the field. We did that a lot anyway – under Vance and Billy – ran a play over and over until they stopped it.

“He was an excellent blocker. We ran an awful lot of stuff off tackle, and he could block anybody on the line and bounce off on the linebackers.

“Stanley was also a good, dependable receiver, but we didn’t throw the ball much.

“He also played defensive end and teams had a hard time running on his side.”

Duke, which was enduring a mediocre run in football under coach Mike McGee in the ’70s, got interested in Broadie, but their recruitment hit a snag. Barrow thinks it had to do somewhat with Duke’s elite academic standards.

“Stanley was a good student, always passed his schoolwork,” Barrow said recently. “But he was one of those kids that fit some special circumstances (in recruitment), and that helped him get to Duke.”

At Duke, he was roomed his freshman year with Gene Banks, a top basketball recruit who as a freshman helped then-coach Bill Foster’s hoopsters reach the NCAA title game, where they lost to Kentucky 94-88. That team included upperclassmen Mike Gminski, Jim Spanarkel and Kenny Dennard.

“Banks was this streetwise kid from South Philadelphia,” Barrow said, “rooming with Stanley from rural Duplin County.

“I have no direct knowledge of what went on, but we always thought Banks and others just kinda opened Stanley’s eyes to a new way of life at that age.”

(Banks declined to return numerous calls and texts seeking clarity.)

Broadie didn’t play during his sophomore year and had only six rushing attempts as a junior (1980).

He transferred to Winston-Salem State, where he played as a junior. But injuries – strangely enough from a car wreck – kept him out as a senior.

He graduated as a logistics major and spent most of his working life in Maryland, from where the family had moved when he was in third grade.

Broadie left a daughter, Kristina Jeter, 34, who is married to Dustin Jeter. They, as well as Stanley’s son Sean, 30, live in Maryland.

His sister Wanda, who graduated from James Kenan in Stanley’s class, lives in Upper Marlboro, Md. She graduated from N.C. Central University and is retired from a career with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Human Resources manager.

Stanley also had two brothers: Steve was older, and Sidney was younger. Their parents were Juanita and Nathaniel Broadie.

Wanda said recently, “Stanley was a smart kid, a good kid, and had good grades all through college. He was always helpful to people in a lot of ways, and was senior class president.

“Whatever he did, he did it well.”

Coach Barrow still has a copy of the letter that Stanley wrote to Billy Byrd’s family when his former coach passed away two decades ago. It ran in the Warsaw-Faison News entitled: “What a Real Father, Friend and James Kenan Tiger Should Be.”

Jimmie Hooks was Byrd’s JK classmate and started at halfback.

Hooks retired last year from handling claims for commercial properties and large residential communities, most recently in Ohio.

“I’ll tell you, Stanley had the full package,” Hooks said. He was bigger than most of us, and had that deep voice, so he was a natural leader.

“Nobody could be more deserving.”

Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: Heels Have ‘A Chance’

Three take-aways from Carolina’s pleasing 41-10 win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies (along with Commonwealth cousin Virginia) may be the worst team in the ACC, a shadow of what they used to be. The ACC Coastal Division and the mythical “State Championship” are still out there for the Tar...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Cuts His List To Four

It’s no great surprise at this point but Andrej Stojakovic has released the list of his final four schools and Duke is not there. Three out of four are on the West Coast: UCLA, Stanford and Oregon. The fourth school? Texas. Incidentally, he had considered Virginia but they are...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, NC
City
Durham, NC
State
Maryland State
Durham, NC
College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
WRAL News

Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Lamagea McDowell had two of Campbell's five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central's seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday. Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian. McDowell's...
DURHAM, NC
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
OXFORD, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian

Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Dennard
Person
Billy Byrd
WRAL News

Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home

If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Martin County man among 4 in North Carolina killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office included the death notification on Saturday in its latest report on storm damage and cleanup around the state. Three other deaths have been reported in Johnston County. […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ian claims four lives in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper announces

NORTH CAROLINA — Ian has claimed the lives of four people in North Carolina since Friday morning, according to state officials. Three of the four victims died from driving-related incidents. A 25-year-old man died in a car crash Friday after he hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions on...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke University#Athletics#American Football#College Football
cbs17

PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
WSET

These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
479
Followers
510
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy