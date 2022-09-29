Record-setting Duke RB makes JK Hall of Fame

WARSAW — The late Stanley Broadie was a three-sport all-conference athlete at James Kenan High in the mid-1970s, excelling in football, basketball and track.

But his crowning achievement in athletics was setting the then-freshman record for rushing yardage at Duke University. It was the sixth year that freshmen were eligible for varsity in the NCAA.

Broadie perished in a car wreck in 2019, leaving behind an interesting story in football and life.

For his achievements at James Kenan and Duke, Broadie will join eight other 2022 inductees into the James Kenan Athletics Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the school on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Broadie’s Duke record

That freshman year at Duke, Broadie played fullback and ran for a team-high 579 yards and a 4.4 average per attempt while scoring five touchdowns. He caught a pass for another score.

Funny thing was, he never ran the ball in high school.

But he was a fearsome two-way end on a 7-3 Tiger team in 1976 that shut out all three Duplin County rivals.

Coach John Barrow

“We had some good backs (Richard Tuten, Jimmie Hooks), and Stanley was one of our bigger, most athletic kids,” said John Barrow, an assistant JK coach with Billy Byrd under Vance Alphin at the time. Barrow guessed Broadie was about 6-foot-3 and 210-220 pounds as a Tiger senior.

“One game early in his career, we were driving the ball and noticed Stanley was just caving in the defensive line on his side. So we kept running the same play, and kept moving down the field. We did that a lot anyway – under Vance and Billy – ran a play over and over until they stopped it.

“He was an excellent blocker. We ran an awful lot of stuff off tackle, and he could block anybody on the line and bounce off on the linebackers.

“Stanley was also a good, dependable receiver, but we didn’t throw the ball much.

“He also played defensive end and teams had a hard time running on his side.”

Duke, which was enduring a mediocre run in football under coach Mike McGee in the ’70s, got interested in Broadie, but their recruitment hit a snag. Barrow thinks it had to do somewhat with Duke’s elite academic standards.

“Stanley was a good student, always passed his schoolwork,” Barrow said recently. “But he was one of those kids that fit some special circumstances (in recruitment), and that helped him get to Duke.”

At Duke, he was roomed his freshman year with Gene Banks, a top basketball recruit who as a freshman helped then-coach Bill Foster’s hoopsters reach the NCAA title game, where they lost to Kentucky 94-88. That team included upperclassmen Mike Gminski, Jim Spanarkel and Kenny Dennard.

“Banks was this streetwise kid from South Philadelphia,” Barrow said, “rooming with Stanley from rural Duplin County.

“I have no direct knowledge of what went on, but we always thought Banks and others just kinda opened Stanley’s eyes to a new way of life at that age.”

(Banks declined to return numerous calls and texts seeking clarity.)

Broadie didn’t play during his sophomore year and had only six rushing attempts as a junior (1980).

He transferred to Winston-Salem State, where he played as a junior. But injuries – strangely enough from a car wreck – kept him out as a senior.

He graduated as a logistics major and spent most of his working life in Maryland, from where the family had moved when he was in third grade.

Broadie left a daughter, Kristina Jeter, 34, who is married to Dustin Jeter. They, as well as Stanley’s son Sean, 30, live in Maryland.

His sister Wanda, who graduated from James Kenan in Stanley’s class, lives in Upper Marlboro, Md. She graduated from N.C. Central University and is retired from a career with the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Human Resources manager.

Stanley also had two brothers: Steve was older, and Sidney was younger. Their parents were Juanita and Nathaniel Broadie.

Wanda said recently, “Stanley was a smart kid, a good kid, and had good grades all through college. He was always helpful to people in a lot of ways, and was senior class president.

“Whatever he did, he did it well.”

Coach Barrow still has a copy of the letter that Stanley wrote to Billy Byrd’s family when his former coach passed away two decades ago. It ran in the Warsaw-Faison News entitled: “What a Real Father, Friend and James Kenan Tiger Should Be.”

Jimmie Hooks was Byrd’s JK classmate and started at halfback.

Hooks retired last year from handling claims for commercial properties and large residential communities, most recently in Ohio.

“I’ll tell you, Stanley had the full package,” Hooks said. He was bigger than most of us, and had that deep voice, so he was a natural leader.

“Nobody could be more deserving.”

Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.