LINCOLN, Neb. — A sixth person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Randolph Street in east-central Lincoln, according to Lincoln police. Officers said the 24-year old woman taken to the hospital early Sunday morning died from her injuries. Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man, is dead. The four other passengers of the vehicle, all men between the ages of 21 and 23, died at the scene.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO