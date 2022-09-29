Read full article on original website
Brrr! Frosty start to the work week in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- The chill in the air from the weekend continues as we start the work week. While winds will be a lot quieter than they were over the weekend, we'll still have a cool couple of days. If you're looking for warmer weather, a nice warming trend takes hold...
Car crashes into home in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A car plowed into a home in Winslow Monday after authorities say the driver possibly lost consciousness behind the wheel. It happened on China Road. Winslow police say that the driver was heading toward China when he crossed the centerline and went into a ditch. The car...
Portland looks for feedback on Eastern Prom food truck pilot program
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The City of Portland is asking for feedback on the Eastern Prom food truck pilot program. Under the pilot program, 14 free spots in the Cutter Street lot were provided for food truck vendors. The city says it is looking for feedback from food truck vendors as...
Winslow voters to decide if town will prohibit personal use of fireworks
WINSLOW (WGME) -- Winslow is the latest Maine town to consider prohibiting the personal use of fireworks. If passed by voters, only professional fireworks shows would still be allowed. For 25 years, Winslow put on the one of largest Fourth of July fireworks shows in central Maine. Now, the town...
Car crash leads to shots fired in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired after a car crash in Portland Sunday night. Officers responded to Grant Street near Deering Ave. around 10 p.m. for a report of a crash followed by gunshots. Police say officers found the owner the car, a 28-year-old Portland man, bleeding from...
Brunswick police search for suspect in bank robbery
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The Brunswick Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street. Police say the robbery happened around 10:41 a.m. Monday. The man ran away from the scene before officers could arrive. The suspect is described as a thin white man,...
Fryeburg Fair packed full of prize animals, rides, and food
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- The Fryeburg Fair kicked off on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people filled the fairgrounds on the crisp autumn day. The barns were packed with everyone wanting a look at some of the prize cattle, pigs, goats, and other animals. There is no poultry this year. The...
Airsoft gun confiscated from Lewiston student
LEWISTON (WGME) – An airsoft gun was reportedly confiscated from a Lewiston Middle School student Monday morning. Superintendent Jake Langlais tweeted that a student reported the airsoft gun to school officials after seeing it on the bus. According to Langlais, school officials and the school resource officer identified the...
Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into New Hampshire motorcyclists
DUMMER, NH (WGME) -- Police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into two motorcyclists in Dummer, New Hampshire on Saturday, seriously injuring them. New Hampshire State Police troopers say a Ford Mustang collided with two motorcycles on Route 16. A third motorcycle was involved but was not hit by the vehicle.
USM, students reach agreement after professor says only two biological sexes exist
GORHAM (WGME) – There was controversy at the University of Southern Maine, after 22 graduate students demanded the school replace their professor, who they claim told the class only two biological sexes exist. "I feel like this school is pretty liberal,” USM student Jules Pargas said. “I feel like...
