Cisgender runners suing to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut were in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday. Former Connecticut high school track and field runners Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule, appeared with their attorney Christiana Kiefer from the group called Alliance Defending Freedom. They are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees scholastic sports in the state, allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity. In the suit, the cisgender athletes and their lawyers argued they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood. All the student-athletes in the case have since graduated from high school. A panel of judges will release a decision sometime in the next several months on whether or not to uphold the dismissal of the lawsuit.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO