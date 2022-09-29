Read full article on original website
Old Smoky Distillery teams with athletes to promote brand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the world’s best athletes, including a few Tennessee ones, are now investing in one of the most prominent brands in the Smokies. Ole Smoky Distillery is partnering with Patricof Co, a New York-based investment platform that makes investment recommendations for professional athletes. Several of its clients have invested their personal funds into the Gatlinburg-based moonshine company.
600 were without power Monday due to Ian
About 600 Appalachian Power customers remained without power late Monday afternoon as a result of tropical storm Ian moving through the region. The former hurricane significantly decreased in strength by the time it arrived in Virginia. Despite this, the rain and the gusts of wind left 29,000 Appalachian Power customers without power over parts of the weekend. Its service area includes parts of West Virginia, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain
Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida. “We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”
THS graduation rate down since pandemic
BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Following two consecutive years of decline, high school graduation rates in Tennessee rebounded last school year to exceed pre-pandemic levels. A new report shows 89.8% of Tennessee’s high school seniors graduated on time during the 2021-22 school year, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. That’s an increase of 1.1% from a year ago, but up just 0.1% from 2018-19, per TDOE data.
Officials provide update on hurricane recovery effort
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places, making it clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful. At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. In Florida, search and rescue missions continue in Fort Myers Beach, and residents who evacuated are being kept from their homes. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go because waterways are overflowing.
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, leaving at least four storm-related fatalties, authorities said Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man's death
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit that alleges the deputies involved in his father's arrest used excessive force. The civil complaint from Ian Ennis,...
Our View | Fund passenger rail service to Bristol now before governmental gravy train ends
While it’s encouraging the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan acknowledges strong support and significant interest for passenger rail service to Bristol, it would have been nice if some of the $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger rail projects could have included even a few million dollars designated with the goal of bringing passenger trains to the Bristol Train Station again.
Virginia sports wagering totals rise in August
Virginia’s sports betting totals rose in August – up 56% from the same month in 2021 and 7% compared to July, according to the Virginia Lottery. In addition, online play of traditional lottery games has now generated more than $2 billion in winnings in just two years. The...
Transgender athletes case back in court
Cisgender runners suing to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut were in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday. Former Connecticut high school track and field runners Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule, appeared with their attorney Christiana Kiefer from the group called Alliance Defending Freedom. They are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees scholastic sports in the state, allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity. In the suit, the cisgender athletes and their lawyers argued they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood. All the student-athletes in the case have since graduated from high school. A panel of judges will release a decision sometime in the next several months on whether or not to uphold the dismissal of the lawsuit.
9 AM UPDATE: Ian leaves tens of thousands without power in Virginia
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia. The Richmond/Tri-Cities area has 1,459 customers without power. Appalachian Power reported 26,657 customers still didn't have power, down from 29,811 that had been reported at 7 a.m. Rappahannock Electric...
7 charts that show where home sales are headed in Virginia
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly. Interactive: 7 charts that show where home sales are headed in Virginia.
RAW: PUERTO RICO/FIONA: BIDEN-BEEN THROUGH SO MUCH
"Puerto Rico is a strong place. And Puerto Ricans are strong people, but even so, you have had to bear so much more than need be and you haven't gotten the help in a timely way."
