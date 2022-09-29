Read full article on original website
news9.com
Miami High School Football Player Shares Experience After Deadly Shooting
Tulsa Police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the McLain High School homecoming game Friday night. An argument outside of the stadium led to the shooting, TPD said. 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed, and three people were injured, including a 9-year-old girl, TPD...
news9.com
Family Remembers 17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain Football Game
TULSA, Okla. - The family of a 17-year-old shot and killed Friday told us about his life. The shooting happened near the McLain High School football stadium just after the game. News On 6's Chinh Doan was live after talking to Terron Yarbrough's family.
okcfox.com
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
news9.com
Student Killed In Shooting At McLain Homecoming Game Identified
The student who was shot and killed at a McLain Football game has been identified as 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough by Tulsa Police. Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and another student was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That student has not been identified. On Monday, TPD reported that two additional shooting victims had been discovered. Detectives said a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were shot and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
KTUL
Miami schools react to deadly homecoming game incident at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last night, Sept. 30, the Miami Wardogs took on the McLain Titans for their scheduled Friday night football game. Around 10:15 p.m. Tulsa Police Department alerted the community that they were responding to a shooting at McLain High School. They confirmed that one 17-year-old boy...
Miami schools stops travel to Tulsa McLain after homecoming game shooting
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami Public Schools has halted travel to Tulsa McLain for student activities following a deadly shooting at a football game on Friday. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed and another teen was wounded after football play wrapped up for the night, Tulsa police said. Police...
Oklahoma high school shooting aftermath: Miami superintendent says no more games at Tulsa McLain
A 17-year-old died and another was wounded in a shooting after a Friday night football game
McLain High School cancels class Monday, Oct. 3, sends message out to families
TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School announced Sunday evening that classes will be cancelled Monday, Oct. 3. This decision comes in the wake of a deadly shooting on McLain High School’s campus late Friday night. One 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, and another 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot.
Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting
Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
news9.com
news9.com
news9.com
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Cancels Tuesday Classes At McLain High School
Tulsa Public Schools have canceled classes at McLain High School on Tuesday in the wake of Friday's deadly shooting. This is the second day this week classes have been canceled. TPS said, in part, "Based on the supports that we know students will need when classes resume, we have made...
news9.com
KTUL
