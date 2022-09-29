ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Miami High School Football Player Shares Experience After Deadly Shooting

Tulsa Police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at the McLain High School homecoming game Friday night. An argument outside of the stadium led to the shooting, TPD said. 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed, and three people were injured, including a 9-year-old girl, TPD...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Student Killed In Shooting At McLain Homecoming Game Identified

The student who was shot and killed at a McLain Football game has been identified as 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough by Tulsa Police. Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and another student was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That student has not been identified. On Monday, TPD reported that two additional shooting victims had been discovered. Detectives said a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were shot and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting

Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out

The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

New Street Sign Pays Tribute To Pioneering Tulsa Business Man

A new sign located at 31st Street North and M.L.K. is paying tribute to a man who is known for his work with the Tulsa community. Arthur Pannell opened his restaurant "King Arthur's" at the intersection in 1974. Pannell spent the next 30 years hiring and mentoring generations of workers.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP Looking For Missing Boater On Skiatook Lake

Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for a missing man. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when they had some trouble," said Sarah Stewart with...
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Public Schools Cancels Tuesday Classes At McLain High School

Tulsa Public Schools have canceled classes at McLain High School on Tuesday in the wake of Friday's deadly shooting. This is the second day this week classes have been canceled. TPS said, in part, "Based on the supports that we know students will need when classes resume, we have made...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Couple Concerned Their Daughters Abuser Could Return To Classroom

A Sapulpa couple is desperate for justice after a woman has been charged of abusing their daughter at a daycare in February. The little girl was 15 months old at the time. Sarah and William Rabe say their daughter is finally beginning to smile and be comfortable in daycare again, but it's been a long road.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for alleged murder at north Tulsa bar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified and arrested Pascual Medrano in connection to a homicide that took place 41st and Pine on September 30. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Medrano was arrested just past 5 p.m later that...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police searching for suspect following shooting at Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man after they say he shot and killed his stepfather at a north Tulsa apartment complex overnight. Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a stepfather and stepson at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, near East John Hope Franklin Boulevard and MLK Jr. Boulevard. A shooting call then came in at the same address.
TULSA, OK

