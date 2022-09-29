The Singapore Film Commission has selected He Shuming’s Singapore-Korea co-production Ajoomma, produced by the city-state’s influential auteur Anthony Chen, as its submission to the best international feature category at the 2023 Oscars. He’s feature directorial debut, the film traces a middle-aged widow’s obsession with Korean pop culture and her journey of self-discovery when she makes a trip to South Korea. More from The Hollywood ReporterAustralian Director Robert Connolly on His Family Adventure Film 'Blueback': "Our Goal Was to Inspire a Love of the Ocean" (Exclusive)'Another Round' Director Thomas Vinterberg's Debut TV Drama 'Families Like Ours' Sets Cast as Production StartsThe American French Film Festival Targets Young...

MOVIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO