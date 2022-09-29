Texas CB commit Malik Muhammad to visit two SEC schools

Texas cornerback commit Malik Muhammad has not totally shut down his recruitment. The four-star is set to take official visits to both Alabama and Texas A&M this fall.

Muhammad is still being pursued hard by Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher despite his commitment to Texas in July. He will take the trip to Tuscaloosa on Oct. 22 and follow that up with a College Station visit on Oct. 29.

247Sports Composite rankings list Muhammad as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and the No. 7 prospect in the state of Texas. He is an elite athlete with the versatility to play all over the secondary at the next level.

Steve Sarkisian and his Texas staff are going to have to fight to keep the South Oak Cliff product in its 2023 recruiting class. Keeping Muhammad in the fold is a major priority for Texas’ program.

