Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Onto It’s Side, Jaws Of Life Needed To Get 1 Person Out Of The Vehicle.
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
UPDATED with scene photos by RS sources: Possible Head On Collision, In Machesney Park
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Are Investigating A Shooting Incident on the West Side
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery on The West Side
Rockford Scanner™: Ogle County Sheriff Dept. Arrests One Person For DUI
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a major scene on the East side
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Injuries At An Accident Scene in Winnebago County
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Firefighters Battle A House Fire
Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle 10-50, In Boone County
Rockford Police can seize ‘nuisance’ ATVs from private property
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Not only are Rockford residents required to register their ATVs, the city’s police officers have the authority to seize them in certain circumstances. The city’s ordinance specifically allows police to impound ATVs that are suspected of being used unlawfully on streets or machines that are unregistered. Officials say that means officers may […]
Rockford Scanner™: Road Closure Due To Water Service Repairs
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…
Police: Illinois 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
Cold Case: Lottie Flowers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Feb. 23, 2002, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home at 730 Newport Ave in response to a medical assist call. There, they found 71-year-old Lottie Flowers in the living room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police say Flowers was baking for an event at her […]
Rockford Scanner™: Fedex Truck Hits A Pole in Loves Park, Causing A Power Surge
Fatal motorcycle crash in rural Sterling Saturday
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriffs Office is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Saturday on Moline Road in rural Sterling. Witnesses told investigators they saw a motorcycle drift off the road and into the ditch. The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Hall of Sterling....
Rockford Scanner™: (Traffic Signal Removal Study) City Of Rockford Thinks Eliminating Traffic Signals, Will Improve Traffic…
Death of 4-year-old child in Beloit ruled an accident, no charges filed
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police said no charges would be filed after a four-year-old child was hit by a vehicle and died Saturday. Police said the child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
4-Year-Old Child Dies In Beloit After Being Hit By Vehicle Saturday
A four-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Beloit. Emergency responders were called to the scene near the Stateline YMCA Youth Sports Complex just before 9:45 a.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but didn’t survive. Investigators say neither alcohol nor...
Dane Co: at least one injured after beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple emergency units are responding to the beltline after a crash that injured at least one person, Dane County Dispatch said. Dispatch said Madison Fire, EMS and Madison Police Department were dispatched to the eastbound ramp at Park Street on the beltline after reports of a crash.
