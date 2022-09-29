ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite State Debates Criteria

GENERAL ELECTION – GOVERNOR. Candidates for GOVERNOR seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by October 17, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Qualified Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
POLITICS
Hotels offer incentives to try to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are more than 115,000 job openings in hotels across the country, and some hotel operators in New Hampshire said they have had a tough time getting back to pre-pandemic staffing levels. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 87% of hotels nationwide are reporting...
CONCORD, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Poll: Economy, abortion top issues among New Hampshire voters

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows two issues dominating the conversation among New Hampshire voters right now: The economy and abortion. Online surveys of 901 registered voters in New Hampshire show two headline issues. The economy and inflation, at 33%, are...
BUSINESS
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
ROCHESTER, NH
#The Granite State
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
MANCHESTER, NH
Video: Another cold night followed by showers for some in New Hampshire

Split weather forecast from north to south due to the remnants of Ian stuck in place. Areas north will be brightest and dry, while areas south will get more clouds and even a few showers early week. We all clear out by Thursday with sun and warmer temperatures. Back to the chilly feel though next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Video: Warmer weather later this week in New Hampshire

Cool and frosty to start the first few days this week before temperatures warm up a bit later with mainly dry weather continuing. After lows in the 30s to lower 40s, it will be mainly sunny in the northern half of NH with quite a few high clouds in southern NH. It remains cool this afternoon with highs in the 50s to near 60.
ENVIRONMENT
Video: Cool and breezy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cool and a bit breezy on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Both Monday and Tuesday mornings will feature areas of frost. Temperatures should start to warm up a bit by midweek with mainly dry weather continuing. Sun will share the sky with some...
ENVIRONMENT
Video: Cloudy with some sneaky showers

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian will throw some clouds and a few showers in our direction today. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 all weekend long. A cold start next week, but temperatures moderate some by mid to late week.
ENVIRONMENT
Video: Sunny Monday after a cool, frosty start to the day

Cool and frosty to start the first few days this week before temperatures warm up a bit later with mainly dry weather continuing. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Grafton county and northern parts of Carroll county, with Frost Advisories through the Lakes Region, Upper Valley, and Monadnock Region.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH

