Granite State Debates Criteria
GENERAL ELECTION – GOVERNOR. Candidates for GOVERNOR seeking inclusion in the 2022 Granite State Debates must meet all of these predetermined objective criteria by October 17, 2022. Granite State Debates will only occur if there are at least two candidates. 1. Qualified Candidate. The candidate must be qualified by...
Hotels offer incentives to try to get back to pre-pandemic staffing levels
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are more than 115,000 job openings in hotels across the country, and some hotel operators in New Hampshire said they have had a tough time getting back to pre-pandemic staffing levels. According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 87% of hotels nationwide are reporting...
Gov. Sununu announces deployment of New Hampshire National Guard members to southern US border
CONCORD, N.H. — More than 160 soldiers from the New Hampshire National Guard are being deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday. The governor said the move is in a response to a federal mobilization order from the Department of Defense. Sununu said the...
New Hampshire attorney general files brief opposing U.S. Air Force's COVID-19 vaccine mandate
CONCORD, N.H. — Attorneys general in several states, including New Hampshire, have filed a brief opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. Air Force. They argue that the Air Force violated the rights of 18 Air Force members by refusing to grant them religious exemptions. The...
Kinship Caregiver Month in New Hampshire celebrated families bringing in non-biological children
September was Kinship Caregiver Month in New Hampshire. A kinship caregiver is someone who takes in children they're related to, but not the biological parent of. According to New Hampshire Children's Trust, in 2023 there will be about 20,000 kinship families in New Hampshire. Shannon Lavertu, of Berlin, is in...
Poll: Economy, abortion top issues among New Hampshire voters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows two issues dominating the conversation among New Hampshire voters right now: The economy and abortion. Online surveys of 901 registered voters in New Hampshire show two headline issues. The economy and inflation, at 33%, are...
New Hampshire man travels to Key West in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath to help radio station, community
KEY WEST, Fla. — Many Granite Staters are getting involved in the recovery effort after Hurricane Ian struck Florida. Mark Ericson, who is known in New Hampshire for his radio work and his role with the Special Olympics, traveled to the Sunshine State after the storm pushed through. Ericson...
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
New Hampshire pilot participating in Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is returning to New Mexico for its 50th year. New Hampshire native Rick Jones is one of the hundreds of hot air balloon pilots flying this year. "I just wanted to do it since I was a teenager, and, once, I...
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
New Hampshire man jumped on garbage truck to escape crash scene in Virginia, police say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly tried to leave the scene of a crash in Virginia by jumping onto a garbage truck. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said William Pandolfi, 57, jumped on the truck after he crashed his car in an embankment.
Video: Another cold night followed by showers for some in New Hampshire
Split weather forecast from north to south due to the remnants of Ian stuck in place. Areas north will be brightest and dry, while areas south will get more clouds and even a few showers early week. We all clear out by Thursday with sun and warmer temperatures. Back to the chilly feel though next weekend.
Video: Warmer weather later this week in New Hampshire
Cool and frosty to start the first few days this week before temperatures warm up a bit later with mainly dry weather continuing. After lows in the 30s to lower 40s, it will be mainly sunny in the northern half of NH with quite a few high clouds in southern NH. It remains cool this afternoon with highs in the 50s to near 60.
Video: Cool and breezy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cool and a bit breezy on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Both Monday and Tuesday mornings will feature areas of frost. Temperatures should start to warm up a bit by midweek with mainly dry weather continuing. Sun will share the sky with some...
Video: Cloudy with some sneaky showers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian will throw some clouds and a few showers in our direction today. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 all weekend long. A cold start next week, but temperatures moderate some by mid to late week.
Video: Sunny Monday after a cool, frosty start to the day
Cool and frosty to start the first few days this week before temperatures warm up a bit later with mainly dry weather continuing. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Grafton county and northern parts of Carroll county, with Frost Advisories through the Lakes Region, Upper Valley, and Monadnock Region.
