dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police search for Sunday’s shooting suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are searching for a suspect who fired a gun into the ceiling of a business before shooting a man in the abdomen. The victim is recovering from his non-life-threatening bullet wound. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD hopeful surveillance video sheds light on shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of chasing a 9-year-old boy and throwing a stun gun at the child’s head. Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls. One of the...
KELOLAND TV
Person trying to get gun from suspect shot in fight at Sioux Falls restaurant, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police continue to search for a man who opened fire inside a westside restaurant. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gilberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police say there was a fight and a man fired...
KELOLAND TV
1 hospitalized following Giliberto’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police at the scene say the suspected shooter...
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for aggravated assault in Brookings
A Sioux Falls man is facing a felony assault charge in Brookings after a Saturday afternoon incident. Detective Adam Smith says officers were called to the 500 block of 12th Street South after witnesses saw a man punch and choke another male. When police arrived, they observed red marks on the victim’s neck.
So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?
If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and fugitive from justice at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Benjamin Richard Beckstrom stemmed from the stop...
KELOLAND TV
Giliberto’s shooting; Midwest Honor Flight; Youth Woyuonihan Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. Tribal elders, speakers...
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff searching for bad boy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad boy is on the run, and the Minnehaha County sheriff is looking for him. The sheriff is looking for Christopher Alan Becker Jr. Becker is wanted for Felony weapons charges, possessions of a controlled substance and intent to distribute marijauana. He is...
KELOLAND TV
Purple ribbons raise domestic violence awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department investigated 1,677 domestic violence cases last year. Advocates and law enforcement are raising awareness about domestic violence. On Monday, members of the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council placed purple ribbon magnets on Sioux Falls Police and Minnehaha County Sheriff...
KELOLAND TV
Hundreds of thousands view Vermillion PD mountain lion video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion is known for its Coyotes, but on Friday morning a mountain lion made an appearance in the heart of town. Just before 5 a.m., the Vermillion Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page, noting with it that an officer spotted a mountain lion at around 4:15. USD student and football player Nicholas Gaes lives nearby.
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews on Sunday afternoon responded to a fire call near 49th and Cliff in southern Sioux Falls. Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they were able to extinguish the fire about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The northbound lane of Cliff was temporarily blocked.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls road closures starting Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to head out the door Monday morning, there are some road closures we want to tell you about. Starting Monday, the inside westbound lane and left turning lane on East 57th Street will be closed at Southeastern Avenue. Crews will...
KELOLAND TV
Cliff Ave. residents see the difference with 4-lane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Fletcher will miss the trees that created a canopy along the east side of Cliff Avenue from the intersection with 49th Street to the intersection of 56th Street. “The thing I will miss most are the trees on this side of the street,”...
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
KELOLAND TV
Track the changing fall colors throughout South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more leaves are starting to turn color around Sioux Falls. We’ve mainly seen yellows, but the reds and oranges are starting to pop. According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the Sioux Falls area is seeing minimal to partial change in the orange.
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
Comments / 2