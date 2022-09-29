Read full article on original website
DeSantis asked the feds for hurricane relief. But he’s long used their cash.
Florida is now poised to benefit from billions of dollars in additional federal assistance to grapple with the devastating damage left by Hurricane Ian.
DeSantis defends early hurricane response as questions mount over evacuations
More than 1.3 million homes and businesses remained without power on Saturday.
Ian will 'financially ruin' homeowners and insurers
The storm inundated the homes of thousands of Floridians who don't have flood insurance, exposing weaknesses in the nation's effort to address the rising costs of extreme weather.
Ian recovery gets political
— Billions will likely be needed to rebuild key infrastructure demolished by Hurricane Ian but expect discussions about what kinds of spending are related to storm recovery. — A short-term government funding bill that included billions for natural disasters helps avert a shutdown, but expect contentious post-election discussions on a broader spending bill.
The storm coming for Florida’s insurance market
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Bennie Thompson.
The chair condemned Trump's remarks as "inflammatory and racist." What's happening: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson came to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's defense after former President Donald Trump harshly criticized McConnell and his wife. The details: The former president launched an attack against McConnell on his social media...
Scott declines to condemn Trump statement about McConnell’s ‘death wish’
Rick Scott, the leader of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, repeatedly deflected questions on the attack from one member of his party against another. Republican Sen. Rick Scott avoided criticizing former President Donald Trump on Sunday, asked repeatedly about threatening and racist language posted by Trump against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife on Saturday.
Picking up the pieces in Florida
— Florida farmers are just starting to dig out from one of the most destructive hurricanes to strike the major fruit and vegetable-producing state in recent years. The damage is widespread and will take years to recover from while likely pushing up food prices across the U.S. — Georgia’s U.S....
Why Biden world isn’t overly worried about House GOP investigations
The White House thinks a rise of overreaching MAGA Republicans in Congress could turn voters off.
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests in its push to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland and earns the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States said it strongly condemns North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan. “This action is destabilizing and shows (North Korea’s) blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” it said.
POLITICO Playbook: What Hurricane Ian leaves behind
Hurricane Ian’s death toll stands at 30 as of this morning: 27 people in Florida and three in Cuba, per the AP, though the number is expected to keep rising. Some rivers are continuing to balloon, threatening fresh flooding. And as the sun comes up today, we’ll also begin to get a clearer view of what havoc Ian has wrought in South Carolina. One firm pegged the estimated economic damages at $66 billion to $75 billion; another said they could soar above $100 billion. The remnants are now headed through the Carolinas and toward the mid-Atlantic. Live updates from the Fort Myers News-Press.
Time to Reinvent Florida Once Again
The destruction of Hurricane Ian also offers opportunity for a more sustainable future.
POLITICO Playbook: Why the White House isn't sweating GOP probes
THIS WEEK — Monday: Supreme Court opens its 2022-23 term. President JOE BIDEN heads to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage … Tuesday: MAGGIE HABERMAN’s “Confidence Man” is released. Yom Kippur starts at sundown. … Wednesday: Kansas gubernatorial debate between Gov. LAURA KELLY and AG DEREK SCHMIDT. … Thursday: Arizona Senate debate between BLAKE MASTERS and Sen. MARK KELLY. … Friday: September jobs figures released. North Carolina Senate debate between Rep. TED BUDD and CHERI BEASLEY.
Mitch McConnell has an unexpected Democratic defender against attacks from Donald Trump: Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson.
Officials assess massive hurricane damage as Florida begins long recovery
Leaders ponder what Florida will look like after Ian's lethal impact.
IPEF confidentiality rules revealed
With help from Gavin Bade, Doug Palmer and Ari Hawkins. — Trade negotiators brokering the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will be expected to keep proposals and other sensitive information in strict confidence. A document shared with POLITICO offers details on the restrictions. — Democrats are trying to make their new industrial...
A shaken Supreme Court returns to chambers
Can a court riven by ideological divisions, security threats and a leak probe ever get back to normal?
The Ian effect on taxes
THE IAN AFTERMATH: It’s still quite early in the federal government’s response to Hurricane Ian, which killed dozens in Florida and still has hundreds of thousands of people and businesses without power. On the tax side, the IRS has given blanket extensions to people in the disaster zone,...
Biden to visit hurricane-ravaged Florida and Puerto Rico
The president and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico on Monday and then Florida on Wednesday.
