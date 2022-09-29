ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Midland College hosts Midland Arts Association fall juried exhibition

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College McCormick Gallery will host works by local artists during the fall 2022 Midland Arts Association Juried Exhibition. The exhibit hangs Oct. 13 through Nov. 11. The public is invited to the opening reception and awards presentation on Thursday, October 13, 6:00-8:00 p.m. “Each year,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

UTPB women’s soccer coach placed on paid administrative leave

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas has been placed on paid administrative leave. Tejas was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with DWI, with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB women’s soccer coach suspended amid investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Carla Tejas, Women’s soccer coach for the University of Texas Permian Basin, has been suspended amid allegations made by an anonymous group of people claiming to be team members, the University said in a statement. “We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” said Athletic Director Todd Doley. “As a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hometown Hero: Meet Odessa PD Officer Alejandro Reyes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 News and Carpet Tech would like to honor Odessa Police Department Officer Alejandro Reyes as a “Hometown Hero.” Officer Reyes was nominated by his peers at OPD. He was gifted a full house floor care-cleaning service from Carpet Tech, as well as cake and balloons. Officer Reyes said […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

The state of District 2-6A

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ahead of district play, we preview the Permian Basin’s “Big Four” as district play kicks off on Friday. Watch the video above to hear about the state of district 2-6A.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Vital Care Urgent Care host health and wellness fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event was free to the public offering free medical screenings, local health vendors, giveaways and even allowing the participants to speak with a pharmacist. Marketing for Vital Care, Kayla Brown, said this was the ideal time to have this fair. “There’s not very many health...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 MISD staff members placed on leave amid investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three Midland ISD staff members from Burnet Elementary School have been placed on administrative leave following allegations of corporal punishment, the District said in a statement.  The district said it learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. […]
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Midlander wants to bring new compression company home to Permian

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his more than 35 years in the energy sector, Chet Erwin has been active in the Permian Basin. “My parents are in Midland. I went to school in Midland,” he told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Rankin vs. Lubbock Homeschool

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Rankin Red Devils defeated the Lubbock homeschool Christian Titans 62-12 on Friday night. Rankin is ranked #5 in 1A DI. Watch the video above for highlights.
RANKIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring vs. Seminole

Seminole, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Steers visited Seminole to face the Indians. It was Seminole’s homecoming week. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
SEMINOLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

The Bridge pumpkin patch opens Sunday

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The pumpkin patch at The Bridge is set to open Sunday after church and volunteers from the community were out Saturday morning to help unload thousands of pumpkins in preparation. All proceeds from the church’s pumpkin patch are poured right back in the community to help support the West Texas Food Bank […]
ODESSA, TX
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Odessa, TX

Getting used to a new area can be a lot to wrap your mind around. If you’re struggling to find things to do in a new town, it might be hard to get out and explore on your own. Having a list of the best-rated restaurants to eat might...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 30th CBS7 was alerted of a structure fire on South County Road 1257 in Midland just east of the Midland Air Port. The building was a total loss but no injuries have been reported. According to a Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, the...
MIDLAND, TX

