Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorns Daily News: Texas hosted three top QB recruits over the weekend

The Texas Longhorns pulled ahead in their win total after closing it out versus the West Virginia Mountaineers over the weekend. There to see it happen were three potential future Longhorns, all of whom are quarterbacks, including 2025 Keller Central QB Kelden Ryan, 2025 San Antonio Johnson QB Ty Hawkins and 2026 Carrollton (GA) QB Julian Lewis.
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. West Virginia Edition

Following last week’s blunder in Lubbock, the Texas Longhorns returned home to a welcomed match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. On paper, the Horns entered Saturday’s contest as considerable favorites, but despite the confidence coming out of Las Vegas, there were clouds...
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. West Virginia live updates: Mountaineers score again to cut lead to 38-20

AUSTIN, Texas — In what feels like a consequential game for the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns are hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium trying to improve on a 2-2 record following last week’s massively disappointing loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Burnt Orange Nation

Fearless Prediction - West Verginia

Last week hurt. I'm not going to lie. I didn't expect Texas would lose to a team they beat last year by such a large margin. Add a new coaching staff to the mix and I would have assumed TTU was a given. The question is, what does it mean for the Horns?
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces Week 6 destination

ESPN’s College GameDay has announced it will head to Lawrence, Kansas for a big matchup between undefeated Big 12 teams with the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 6. This will be the first time College GameDay will head to Lawrence for Kansas to host. There...
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas vs. West Virginia gamethread

At 2-2, the Texas Longhorns face a critical game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday as head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to maintain the program’s goal of playing for a Big 12 championship in December. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central on...
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Xavier Worthy throws 33-yard TD to Ja’Tavion Sanders

The Texas Longhorns offense is cooking with grease early on in their match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Longhorns have sprinted out to a 28-0 first half lead and one of the ways the Texas offense got on the board was via sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy when he made the rare play with his arm by hitting tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders in stride for six on a double pass.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
planomoms.com

5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas

There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
dallasexpress.com

Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair

The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...

