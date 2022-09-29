Read full article on original website
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas hosted three top QB recruits over the weekend
The Texas Longhorns pulled ahead in their win total after closing it out versus the West Virginia Mountaineers over the weekend. There to see it happen were three potential future Longhorns, all of whom are quarterbacks, including 2025 Keller Central QB Kelden Ryan, 2025 San Antonio Johnson QB Ty Hawkins and 2026 Carrollton (GA) QB Julian Lewis.
Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma
Texas hopes to finally be healthy at the quarterback position for the first time in a month.
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. West Virginia Edition
Following last week’s blunder in Lubbock, the Texas Longhorns returned home to a welcomed match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. On paper, the Horns entered Saturday’s contest as considerable favorites, but despite the confidence coming out of Las Vegas, there were clouds...
Longhorns Lose Commitment from In-State WR Jonah Wilson
The Longhorns lost a big playmaker from the 2023 class on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. West Virginia live updates: Mountaineers score again to cut lead to 38-20
AUSTIN, Texas — In what feels like a consequential game for the Steve Sarkisian era, the Texas Longhorns are hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium trying to improve on a 2-2 record following last week’s massively disappointing loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock.
Jimbo Fisher’s Truck Reportedly Towed at Texas A&M: LOOK
Nobody is safe from parking violations at Texas A&M, apparently. Even head football coach Jimbo Fisher must abide by the rules or risk being towed — at least according to one viral video. A video shared from the Barstool Texas A&M Twitter account this week shows what appears to...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home matchup with West Virginia
“If I had to paint a picture of playing in DKR, it’s like the Mona Lisa of all pictures.”. There are few things in college football like 100,000-plus of the burnt orange faithful flooding the Forty Acres on Saturdays. Now a third of the way through the season, the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - West Verginia
Last week hurt. I'm not going to lie. I didn't expect Texas would lose to a team they beat last year by such a large margin. Add a new coaching staff to the mix and I would have assumed TTU was a given. The question is, what does it mean for the Horns?
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces Week 6 destination
ESPN’s College GameDay has announced it will head to Lawrence, Kansas for a big matchup between undefeated Big 12 teams with the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 6. This will be the first time College GameDay will head to Lawrence for Kansas to host. There...
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. West Virginia gamethread
At 2-2, the Texas Longhorns face a critical game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday as head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to maintain the program’s goal of playing for a Big 12 championship in December. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central on...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Xavier Worthy throws 33-yard TD to Ja’Tavion Sanders
The Texas Longhorns offense is cooking with grease early on in their match up against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Longhorns have sprinted out to a 28-0 first half lead and one of the ways the Texas offense got on the board was via sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy when he made the rare play with his arm by hitting tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders in stride for six on a double pass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas city named one of the top 5 best foodie cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there is one thing to know about Texas and the people that inhabit the Lone Star State, they love good food. North Texas is a great example of this. With so many different restaurants, shops and stores, North Texas and the state as a whole has a very diverse flavor palette.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
planomoms.com
5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas
There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
dallasexpress.com
Inflation, Supply Shortages Impact Texas State Fair
The State Fair of Texas opened on September 30, and vendors are struggling with similar supply shortages that Texas restaurants have faced in recent months. Chicken, paper plates, utensils, and similar supplies have been hard to come by for fair vendors this year, Fox 4 News reported. Some vendors, such...
Comments / 0