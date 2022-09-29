ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Franklin County Archives opens new building

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Want to find old records in Franklin County? Well it’s a lot easier now. The new Franklin County Archives building opened on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, just one block away from the Franklin County Administrators Building on North 2nd Street. Archives...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Adams County church packs thousands of meals for charity

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A local church and nonprofit teamed up in Gettysburg on Sunday with the goal of packing thousands of meals to fight hunger; Gettysburg Presbyterian Church hosted the organization Rise Against Hunger at its location in Adams County. The goal was to package between 15,000 and 20,000...
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Cumberland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Cumberland County, PA
Society
Cumberland County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Cumberland County, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Whitaker Center honors local women of STEM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg recently honored local women of STEM who are making a mark in their careers or their studies. These women are working in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math. A dozen women and one organization were honored at the dinner.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomes patients

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center opened its doors to patients Monday; the $375 million facility is located at the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Turnpike. Officials say the new location is expanding access to York and Lancaster counties in East Hempfield Township. The facility...
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Charity#Cumberland Co#Medard S House
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Nonprofit purchases former grocery store

A nonprofit has announced it has purchased a former Darrenkamp’s store. Blessings of Hope has purchased the 52,000-square-foot facility at 191 Ridgeview Road South in Mount Joy Township. Blessings of Hope is a food bank that supplies other ministries, who in turn directly distribute food to the public. The...
MOUNT JOY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month

A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
abc27.com

Shippensburg University reports increase in first-time students

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University announced its fall 2022 enrollment numbers, reporting an increase in first-time college students. According to a press release from Shippensburg University, there has been an increase of 78 students enrolling for their first year. There are 5,164 students currently enrolled at Shippensburg University in undergraduate and graduate programs for the fall of 2022.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores

- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
EPHRATA, PA
FOX 43

Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Target announces Nov. 6 grand opening of Lebanon store

Target will hold a grand opening of its Lebanon store (1745 Quentin Road) on Nov. 6, according to flyers posted on the store’s doors. The company has not yet officially confirmed an opening date through its public relations firm, but flyers posted on the doors of the new store indicate a Nov. 6 grand opening.
LEBANON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy