abc27.com
Franklin County Archives opens new building
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Want to find old records in Franklin County? Well it’s a lot easier now. The new Franklin County Archives building opened on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, just one block away from the Franklin County Administrators Building on North 2nd Street. Archives...
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
Adams County church packs thousands of meals for charity
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A local church and nonprofit teamed up in Gettysburg on Sunday with the goal of packing thousands of meals to fight hunger; Gettysburg Presbyterian Church hosted the organization Rise Against Hunger at its location in Adams County. The goal was to package between 15,000 and 20,000...
Penn State Health hospital in Lancaster begins accepting patients
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is making it more convenient for residents of Lancaster and York counties and the surrounding region to access its health care with the opening of its newest hospital. Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first patients on Monday. It is located near the intersection of State […]
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Whitaker Center honors local women of STEM
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg recently honored local women of STEM who are making a mark in their careers or their studies. These women are working in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math. A dozen women and one organization were honored at the dinner.
Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomes patients
LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center opened its doors to patients Monday; the $375 million facility is located at the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Turnpike. Officials say the new location is expanding access to York and Lancaster counties in East Hempfield Township. The facility...
Pa. Farm Show to return in 2023 with butter sculpture, milkshakes and more
The countdown begins for the next Pennsylvania Farm Show. During a visit Friday at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding revealed some details about the 2023 show. “Each year, a theme is chosen for the Pennsylvania Farm Show to celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture....
abc27.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Nonprofit purchases former grocery store
A nonprofit has announced it has purchased a former Darrenkamp’s store. Blessings of Hope has purchased the 52,000-square-foot facility at 191 Ridgeview Road South in Mount Joy Township. Blessings of Hope is a food bank that supplies other ministries, who in turn directly distribute food to the public. The...
abc27.com
Dauphin County opioid settlement funds applications now open
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The application process for Opioid Settlement funds is now open as of Oct. 1. According to a release from the county, dauphin County has allocated $13 million over the next 18 years as its share of a historic opioid settlement designed to send billions of dollars nationwide to help prevention and treatment efforts.
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
abc27.com
Police working to identify students involved in Harrisburg high school fight
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are continuing to investigate a fight that occurred at John Harris High School last week. Harrisburg police said on Monday they had identified almost everyone involved in the 22-person fight and charges are coming. Police didn’t say how many people will be charged, but...
abc27.com
Shippensburg University reports increase in first-time students
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University announced its fall 2022 enrollment numbers, reporting an increase in first-time college students. According to a press release from Shippensburg University, there has been an increase of 78 students enrolling for their first year. There are 5,164 students currently enrolled at Shippensburg University in undergraduate and graduate programs for the fall of 2022.
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Pennsylvania Furniture Stores
- If you are looking for furniture that fits the modern style, you've come to the right place. With over 200 different brands to choose from, you're sure to find something that suits your home's decor. Here are some places you may want to check out. Located in Arch Street, Fryburg, Grossman Furniture is a historic building that offers modern and artistic pieces for your home. You'll find everything from modern couches to rustic wood accent tables.
Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
Amish Farmhouse Destroyed In Massive York County Fire: Authorities
An Amish farmhouse was destroyed and an early morning fire in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Multiple fire departments were called to a two-story home in the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m., according to York County Emergency Management. When crews arrived people were running...
WGAL
A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
lebtown.com
Target announces Nov. 6 grand opening of Lebanon store
Target will hold a grand opening of its Lebanon store (1745 Quentin Road) on Nov. 6, according to flyers posted on the store’s doors. The company has not yet officially confirmed an opening date through its public relations firm, but flyers posted on the doors of the new store indicate a Nov. 6 grand opening.
1 Harrisburg resident killed, 2 injured in Indiana crash that killed 3
One person from Harrisburg was killed and two others remained in the hospital Monday after a crash that killed three people on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police.
