The initial week of league play doesn’t necessarily crown a champion, but it often points the way toward the games which likely decide the issue. On Friday, Edison (6-0) overpowered Huntington Beach 42-8 and set up the Oct. 13 game against Los Alamitos (4-2) as the contest which will see the Sunset League race settled.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO