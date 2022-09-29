Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
Picayune Item
MHP worked fatal collision in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. John Himes Sr. received fatal injuries from the crash.
Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with semi-truck
A Mississippi man died when the motorcycle that he was operating collided with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Harrison County Coroner’s Office report that Justin Hicks, 43, from Saucier, was killed in the wreck at the intersection of Shaw Road and Morgan Lane. Hicks was reportedly riding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxv25.com
George County searching for suspect in phone cable theft case
The George County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a case involving tampered phone lines. Sheriff Keith Havard said his office is searching for 43-year-old James Zebulon McDaniel of Lucedale. McDaniel is believed to have been stealing phone cable for the copper wire inside with the intent of selling it for scrap metal.
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast gets the green flag | Hundreds of cars gather at Hardy Court Shopping Center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks from across the country came to the Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport to enjoy the thrill of Cruisin’ the Coast. That includes Charlotte and David Foster. “We’re from Heber Springs, Arkansas. My wife has never been down here, so we’ve come down here...
WLOX
Saucier man dies in early-morning Hwy 49 crash
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead after a crash on Highway 49 early Thursday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene just after 3 a.m. John Himes, 72, was driving north on the highway, just south of Pine Tree Road, when he entered the median and hit a large concrete drain, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
WLOX
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wxxv25.com
One dead in crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Harrison County. A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by John Himes Sr., 72, of Saucier, MS, was traveling north on Highway 49. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
WLOX
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
WLOX
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
WLOX
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
Female inmate escapes Mississippi county jail. Have you seen her?
Mississippi law enforcement used helicopters and the US Marshals Service to help find of woman who escaped the Hancock County jail Friday. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Kasie Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, escape the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high fence with barbed wire when she was out in the jail yard for exercise.
WLOX
WATCH: WLOX celebrates Cruisin’ the Coast in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News hit the road Monday afternoon to broadcast live from the Cruisin’ the Coast party in Long Beach. Vintage vehicles were lined up ready to parade down Hwy 90 to the Long Beach Harbor. Of course, this is just the beginning of a...
utv44.com
Major fire at vacant Government Blvd. church draws heavy response from MFRD
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the MFRD, a major fire broke out at a vacant church on Government Blvd. Saturday night. Officials say heavy flames were spotted coming from the second floor of the abandoned City of Grace Church on Government Blvd at approximately 8:01p.m. MFRD responding officers...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Body recovered from canal
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police Dept. confirms that a body was recovered Thursday morning from a canal this morning near Lakeside Drive and I-65. Thursday afternoon Police offered the following update:. Officers responded to Government Street near the I-65 overpass concerning a deceased male in the water. We...
WLOX
Community leaders, members clean up Gulfport neighborhood
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday’s weather set the perfect scene for a little fall cleaning in Gulfport. City leaders pooled their resources to spruce up the community. Crews were out trimming trees, weed whacking curbs and more throughout neighborhoods near Olivet Park. It’s part of the city’s Adopt a...
WLOX
Long Beach Alderman At Large Donald Frazer is excited to see so many Cruisin' visitors
The parade is rolling out right now to the Harbor where Dave Elliott is enjoying the party. Other projects to improve the visitor experience within the campground will continue over the next few weeks. Free autocross rides at Coast Coliseum. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. If you missed the fun...
WLOX
Hot wheels and classic rides: hundreds visit downtown Gulfport to View the Cruise
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds grabbed a spot along Hwy 90 to catch a glimpse of this year’s cruisers. Vintage and classic cars lined the roads of downtown Gulfport for View the Cruise. Pull up a good seat and take a look at the hot wheels: that’s what many...
Comments / 0