As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water.The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.“It’s been so dry this last year. We didn’t get much rain. We didn’t get much snowpack,” Moore said, standing next to a dry well on her property in Chowchilla, California. "Everybody’s very careful with what water they’re...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO