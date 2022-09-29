ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023

Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch

Roth IRAs can be incredible wealth-building and management tools. Index funds typically beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. Making regular investments can help you get over the fear of a falling market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Blackstone's impressive growth as of late is likely to keep going. Continued economic challenges have made EPR Properties' nearly 9% yield even more appealing. W.P. Carey's track record of 24 years of dividend increases suggests its 6% yield is safe and reliable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market

Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
Early Social Security Claimers, Prepare for This Big Change in 2023

The government assigns everyone a full retirement age (FRA) based on their birth year. Claiming Social Security under your FRA is considered claiming early. Early claimers are subject to restrictions that those who claim later don't have to worry about. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

The connectivity specialist scores a legal point against a fellow California tech giant. Somewhat awkwardly, the two companies have been business partners for years and remain so. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
3 Recession-Proof Stocks You Can Buy Now at 52-Week Lows

Groupon thrived during the last pandemic, and going back to basics should help with local businesses hungry for leads. Roku will cash in on folks who are staying home during a market downturn and the shakeout among streaming services. We live in a circular economy, and The RealReal gives high-end...
Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

It bought this asset for over $15 billion a few short years ago. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

Shares have fallen sharply in recent months, pushed lower more by macroeconomic concerns than company-specific issues. The stock is getting a boost on Monday as investors assess the sell-off and get some encouraging news about the global economy. For the foreseeable future, Boeing will likely trade more on the economic...
Why Lordstown Motors Shares Tumbled Today

Lordstown and its contracting partner have officially begun production of its first EV. The company will close the third quarter with nearly $200 million in cash, but it is still looking for ways to raise more capital. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Oil Stocks Jump on Monday: Here's Why

Industry reports indicate that OPEC+ could lower its production by over 1 million barrels per day. Ironically, this is all great news for non-OPEC+ oil and gas companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
3 Housing Market Predictions for October

It'll be interesting to see what the upcoming month has in store. This year's housing market has been tricky to navigate. Here's a taste of what buyers might be looking at come October. Watch for slightly more inventory and slightly higher interest rates. If you ask the average buyer whether...
Why Carvana Stock Plunged Nearly 39% Last Month

Carvana received an analyst upgrade and locked in some important financing, but these things weren't effective in helping the stock to gain ground. The company's competitors are signaling a weakening of the used car market. Carvana stock is prone to greater fluctuations in price, and September was a bad month...
