Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Here's How Much Bigger the Average Social Security Check Will Likely Be in 2023
Experts estimate that the Social Security COLA for next year will be close to 8.7%. The average Social Security monthly check depends on the type of beneficiary. Even with the large increase, the COLA could be too little, too late to help offset inflation. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Social Security: 3 Pieces of Good News for Seniors in 2023
Social Security is apt to undergo changes in the new year. Certain changes and developments could benefit seniors substantially. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
As we enter another bear market, many investors are feeling the pressure. Pulling your money out of the market may seem safer, but it has serious risks. Despite falling prices, the stock market isn't as dangerous as it may seem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
Roth IRAs can be incredible wealth-building and management tools. Index funds typically beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. Making regular investments can help you get over the fear of a falling market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Blackstone's impressive growth as of late is likely to keep going. Continued economic challenges have made EPR Properties' nearly 9% yield even more appealing. W.P. Carey's track record of 24 years of dividend increases suggests its 6% yield is safe and reliable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market
Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Says to Steer Clear of Debt Settlement Companies for These 3 Reasons
Should you avoid these companies if you're in debt?. Debt settlement companies promise to help you get out of debt, but finance expert Dave Ramsey recommends avoiding them. He believes your financial situation will get worse for several reasons if you work with a debt settlement company. Some are scam...
Motley Fool
Early Social Security Claimers, Prepare for This Big Change in 2023
The government assigns everyone a full retirement age (FRA) based on their birth year. Claiming Social Security under your FRA is considered claiming early. Early claimers are subject to restrictions that those who claim later don't have to worry about. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today
The connectivity specialist scores a legal point against a fellow California tech giant. Somewhat awkwardly, the two companies have been business partners for years and remain so. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
3 Recession-Proof Stocks You Can Buy Now at 52-Week Lows
Groupon thrived during the last pandemic, and going back to basics should help with local businesses hungry for leads. Roku will cash in on folks who are staying home during a market downturn and the shakeout among streaming services. We live in a circular economy, and The RealReal gives high-end...
Motley Fool
Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday
It bought this asset for over $15 billion a few short years ago. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today
Shares have fallen sharply in recent months, pushed lower more by macroeconomic concerns than company-specific issues. The stock is getting a boost on Monday as investors assess the sell-off and get some encouraging news about the global economy. For the foreseeable future, Boeing will likely trade more on the economic...
Motley Fool
Why Lordstown Motors Shares Tumbled Today
Lordstown and its contracting partner have officially begun production of its first EV. The company will close the third quarter with nearly $200 million in cash, but it is still looking for ways to raise more capital. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Oil Stocks Jump on Monday: Here's Why
Industry reports indicate that OPEC+ could lower its production by over 1 million barrels per day. Ironically, this is all great news for non-OPEC+ oil and gas companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Housing Market Predictions for October
It'll be interesting to see what the upcoming month has in store. This year's housing market has been tricky to navigate. Here's a taste of what buyers might be looking at come October. Watch for slightly more inventory and slightly higher interest rates. If you ask the average buyer whether...
Motley Fool
Why Carvana Stock Plunged Nearly 39% Last Month
Carvana received an analyst upgrade and locked in some important financing, but these things weren't effective in helping the stock to gain ground. The company's competitors are signaling a weakening of the used car market. Carvana stock is prone to greater fluctuations in price, and September was a bad month...
Comments / 0