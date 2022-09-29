ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

WRDW-TV

Augusta volunteers help with recovery efforts in Florida

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews in Florida are working around the clock as people and businesses are dealing with life-altering situations. One of those hard-hit areas is Daytona. Now local Red Cross leaders are down in Florida helping with clean-up efforts. We talked to a volunteer who was relocated from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-20 traffic gets tied up at state line as vehicle catches fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire on westbound Interstate 20 caused a traffic tie-up on both sides of the highway near the state line Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. a mile or less inside south Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today looks to be a cool and breezy day due to some low-level moisture circulating into the area around a low off the Carolina coast, but the air aloft will be very dry, so we do not expect to see any rain. As a result, it will be a very cool day with highs about 10 degrees below average in the lower 70s with winds from the northeast at 8 to 13 mph. Slightly breezy conditions will continue into Tuesday with more sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. A warming trend will continue through Friday with highs reaching near 80 by Wednesday afternoon and the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. Keep it here for the latest updates.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Traffic flowing after crash results in overturned vehicle, lanes blocked

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A crash on Washington Road in Evans is slowing traffic. According to Columbia County dispatch, a crash at the intersection of Washington Road and Steeple Chase Way has one lane blocked in both directions. There are no injuries reported, but traffic is moving slow in the area. Motorists may want to […]
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fuel prices edge upward in 2-state region and much of U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices is the two-state region increased in the past week as Hurricane Ian bore down on the region. In Georgia, gas prices on Monday are averaging $3.17 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.12 a week earlier, according to AAA. In Augusta, the price Monday is $3.10 per gallon, up from $2.99 a week earlier.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Cyber Security Operations Center Opens at USC Aiken

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - USC Aiken Cyber Security students now have the opportunity to gain hand-work experience in the Security Operations Center. The center will provide students with Tier 1 SOC Analyst work experience, which will qualify them to enter the workforce to perform Tier 2 Analyst work. Partnering with...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect jailed in Aiken over shooting, robbery, 2-state chase

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office now has custody of a suspect in a robbery and two-state chase that ended with his arrest across the state line in Augusta. Quentin S. Lister, 34, was being held Monday morning in Aiken County jail on charges of possession...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power settles with 1 co-owner in Plant Vogtle dispute

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. will pay at least $76 million to settle a lawsuit with a co-owner over who will pay for cost overruns on Plant Vogtle construction near Waynesboro. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia announced a settlement Friday....
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Glenn Hills student arrested for having BB gun at school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills High School student was arrested after being found with a gun on school property. At around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, a school officer saw a seventeen-year-old student standing in the school bus loading zone with what appeared to be a black handgun in the waistband of his pants. That's according to the Richmond County Board of Education Police Department. The officer took the student inside the building, where he was searched. The incident report says the school's assistant principal found a semi-automatic BB gun and container with one thousand BBs on the student.
AUGUSTA, GA

