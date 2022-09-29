Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Compass for Hope celebrates 100th shower
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the pandemic, our homeless population increased 150% and we’ve discussed ways the community has come together to handle the issue. Compass for Hope celebrated their 100th shower on Sunday, giving back to those who don’t have a place to call home in Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank hosts 30th Annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank scares away hunger during its 30th annual It’s Spooky to be Hungry food and funds drive. The month-long event began Saturday, October 1st. Local residents can get involved by starting their own virtual drive. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click ‘Start a Virtual...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Blood center talks need for donations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talk about it all the time, but there really is an ongoing need for people to give blood. No one knows it better that our partners over at the Shepeard Community Blood Center. Kevin Belanger is the president and CEO. He came by to tell...
WRDW-TV
Augusta volunteers help with recovery efforts in Florida
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews in Florida are working around the clock as people and businesses are dealing with life-altering situations. One of those hard-hit areas is Daytona. Now local Red Cross leaders are down in Florida helping with clean-up efforts. We talked to a volunteer who was relocated from...
WRDW-TV
Miracle Monday: Raising awareness for the ‘Miss Juliet’s Walk’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and in a few weeks, you will have the opportunity to take part in a walk that not only raises awareness but benefits the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. It’s called ‘Miss Juliet’s Walk’ named after a one-year-old born with...
WRDW-TV
Local mentor encourages young men to leave a life of crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We talked to a local mentor who says he knows what it’s like to get caught up in a life of crime. He also says teenagers and other young people still have a chance to turn their lives around, as he did. Born and raised...
WRDW-TV
After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was one local rescue this week. A crew raced to get a dog out of a storm drain before any rain could start falling. We spoke to the team that went after the dog and gave it a new name. It was a rescue...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory against low-income citizens
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The ITEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. to announce plan to reduce violent crime
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following up on the mayor’s plan to curb violent crime in Augusta. “There’s a lot of work that we need to get done. Over these next 70 days, we’re going to get it done,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.
WRDW-TV
Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today looks to be a cool and breezy day due to some low-level moisture circulating into the area around a low off the Carolina coast, but the air aloft will be very dry, so we do not expect to see any rain. As a result, it will be a very cool day with highs about 10 degrees below average in the lower 70s with winds from the northeast at 8 to 13 mph. Slightly breezy conditions will continue into Tuesday with more sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. A warming trend will continue through Friday with highs reaching near 80 by Wednesday afternoon and the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. Keep it here for the latest updates.
Residents watch for flooding near Ellis street downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Some who live near Ellis street say for 15 years, parts of the Calhoun expressway has caused flooding near their homes due to storm water drainage issues. Back in August residents appeared in front of commissioners expressing their concerns, the city engineering department says it would take money, and years to fix. […]
The Post and Courier
FOTAS: County pets can be microchipped for free Saturday
You don’t want to be permanently separated from your beloved pets when they go missing, and neither do we. That’s why FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are sponsoring a free community pet microchipping event for Aiken County residents. On Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 2 p.m., residents of Aiken County can bring their dog or cat to the shelter, 333 Wire Road and get them microchipped for free. Dogs need to be leashed and cats must be secure in carriers.
WRDW-TV
Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
WRDW-TV
Fuel prices edge upward in 2-state region and much of U.S.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices is the two-state region increased in the past week as Hurricane Ian bore down on the region. In Georgia, gas prices on Monday are averaging $3.17 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.12 a week earlier, according to AAA. In Augusta, the price Monday is $3.10 per gallon, up from $2.99 a week earlier.
WRDW-TV
Cyber Security Operations Center Opens at USC Aiken
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - USC Aiken Cyber Security students now have the opportunity to gain hand-work experience in the Security Operations Center. The center will provide students with Tier 1 SOC Analyst work experience, which will qualify them to enter the workforce to perform Tier 2 Analyst work. Partnering with...
WRDW-TV
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of kidnapping his Aiken County girlfriend who’s been missing since Aug. 20, raising concerns on the part of her family. Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC metro using data from Zillow.
Aiken County deputy, K-9 receive national canine award
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joel Knight and his partner K-9 Ripa are like family. The teamwork between the two allowed them to make a seizure of narcotics in 2021. “She is pretty much like a kid to me … she is with me 24/7," Knight said. “Everywhere I go, she goes.”
wfxg.com
Lane closures expected for some roadways in Columbia County this week
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Heads up drivers in Columbia County! Some lane closures are expected this week, beginning Monday October 3. Temporary lane closure on Furys Ferry Road. The lane closure will be northbound, right through lane at the intersection with Evans to Locks Road. The lane closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this week. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.
