Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy?

Upgrading to the Ford F-150’s “PowerBoost” hybrid drivetrain can cost you up to $5,000—depending on the trim you are outfitting. So is there any way it’s worth the money? A brand new PowerBoost may not necessarily pay for itself in fuel savings, but driving one offers other benefits. Can you save money by buying a … The post Is the Hybrid Ford F-150 Actually a Smart Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space

One full-size pickup truck offers limited bed space compared to the competition. Read here to dig into how truck bed sizes compare and find out whether or not this limitation matters. The post 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Offers Limited Bed Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Safest Midsize SUVs for 2022 and 1 to Skip

The safest midsize SUVs for 2022, according to iSeeCars, are the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, and Hyundai Santa Fe. Buyers should skip the 2022 Dodge Durango. The post 3 Safest Midsize SUVs for 2022 and 1 to Skip appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

