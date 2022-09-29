ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Floor8

How did Behati Prinsloo react to Adam Levine’s cheating allegations after Sumner Stroh messages emerged

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who is married to Victoria's Secret angel Behati Prinsloo, has been accused of having a year-long affair with model Sumner Stroh, bringing the supermodel to the center of a scandal. Sumner, 23, accused Adam, 43, of being in a relationship with her for a year and even claimed the Moves Like Jagger singer asked to name his third baby after her.
Floor8

Mariah Carey clarifies Meghan Markle ‘diva’ comment

"Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!" Mariah Carey tweeted to clarify, after Duchess Meghan Markle took offense at her comment on a recent appearance on her new Spotify podcast. In the second episode of the podcast, Archetypes, Carey, 53,...
Floor8

Harry Styles references Chris Pine spit-gate during live performance

Harry Styles has joked on stage that he "went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine", while resuming his US tour at New York's Madison Square Garden. Social media was ablaze on Tuesday after a journalist suggested Styles appeared to spit as he was sitting down next to Pine at the premiere of their new film Don't Worry Darling in Venice.
