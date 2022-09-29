Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announce they’re expecting third baby with heartwarming Instagram post
MARK Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla have announced they're expecting their third child. It's been a tough week for the tech billionaire after his wealth took a hit but today he's shared some happier news. Zuckerberg posted the news on Instagram. He wrote: "Lots of love. Happy to share that...
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
MacKenzie Scott Quietly Divorces Second Husband, 3 Years After Bezos Split
MacKenzie Scott, one of the richest women in America, is divorcing her second husband Dan Jewett, a former science teacher at her children’s school. According to The New York Times, which first reported the news, Scott submitted her divorce petition on Monday in King County, Washington. The pair had married last year.
It's official! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating following weeks of speculation
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly officially dating following weeks of speculation! A source confirmed the rumors to Entertainment Weekly, by telling the publication that they're "the real deal". The source said: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into...
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Sheryl Sandberg is getting bodyguards paid for by Meta because of 'threats to her safety' despite leaving the company
The former Facebook COO will get private security protection at her homes and while she travels from October until June 2023.
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg hugs staff during tearful goodbye as she leaves tech giant for new philanthropy venture - but Zuckerberg is seemingly absent from the applauding crowd
One of the most powerful women in tech who taught Mark Zuckerberg 'how to run a company,' stepped down from Meta — then Facebook — on Tuesday after 14 years, but her boss was seemingly absent from the applauding crowd. Sheryl Sandberg, 53, yesterday stepped down as Chief...
How did Behati Prinsloo react to Adam Levine’s cheating allegations after Sumner Stroh messages emerged
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who is married to Victoria's Secret angel Behati Prinsloo, has been accused of having a year-long affair with model Sumner Stroh, bringing the supermodel to the center of a scandal. Sumner, 23, accused Adam, 43, of being in a relationship with her for a year and even claimed the Moves Like Jagger singer asked to name his third baby after her.
Elon Musk's trove of private text messages is a bad look for him — and another win for Twitter, experts say
Hundreds of Elon Musk's texts could work against him in his court battle with Twitter, experts say. The texts were released Thursday as a part of the pretrial discovery process for Twitter's lawsuit. The messages appear to show Musk was aware of issues with bots ahead of offering to buy...
Elon Musk’s private texts with Joe Rogan reveal podcast star’s shock advice for Tesla CEO before $44billion Twitter deal
PRIVATE texts between Elon Musk and Joe Rogan have revealed the podcast star advised the Tesla CEO to "liberate Twitter" ahead of his $44billion takeover deal with the platform. The messages were released on Thursday as part of the pre-trial discovery process in the court battle over whether Musk has...
Apple Executive Tony Blevins Leaves Company After Making a Racy Joke in a Now Viral TikTok
The video has been viewed 1.4 million times on TikTok.
Elon Musk laid out his idea for a new blockchain-based social media platform to his brother Kimbal in private texts: 'This could be massive'
Elon Musk told his brother he wanted to build a blockchain-based social media platform, texts reveal. Twitter expressed concern in the past that Musk could use its internal data to build a competitor. The texts were made public in the discovery process during Musk's court battle with Twitter. Elon Musk...
Blake Lively calls out paparazzi for 'freaking' her out following her pregnancy reveal
Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in a new photo series that she shared on her Instagram earlier on Saturday, after revealing a swarm of paparazzi were camped outside her home trying to catch a glimpse of the pregnant actress in "real time". The Gossip Girl...
Mariah Carey clarifies Meghan Markle ‘diva’ comment
"Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!" Mariah Carey tweeted to clarify, after Duchess Meghan Markle took offense at her comment on a recent appearance on her new Spotify podcast. In the second episode of the podcast, Archetypes, Carey, 53,...
Harry Styles references Chris Pine spit-gate during live performance
Harry Styles has joked on stage that he "went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine", while resuming his US tour at New York's Madison Square Garden. Social media was ablaze on Tuesday after a journalist suggested Styles appeared to spit as he was sitting down next to Pine at the premiere of their new film Don't Worry Darling in Venice.
Jason Momoa shaves off his iconic locks for a good cause: 'Here's to new beginnings'
Jason Momoa has shaved off much of his trademark long hair to raise awareness of the impact of single-use plastic. The star of the Aquaman film franchise shared a clip to Instagram on Monday showing his locks being shorn. “Aloha, everyone,” he begins, before breaking into a laugh. “Hand me...
Drew Barrymore and Jennette McCurdy sit down for chat about complicated relationships with their moms
Drew Barrymore just met Jannette McCurdy — and they discovered there are a lot of parallels between their childhoods. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the duo detailed their complicated relationships with their mothers and how it still impacts them. "I relate to your journey so much;...
