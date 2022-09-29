Unions are the product of a bygone era trying to remain relevant. All they do is shake down members and employers for political contributions and protect the members that should be fired. They don’t care about the employees at all.
After the unions destroyed the auto manufacturing in Detroit people see them for who they really are. The members do all the work but the mob administrators are the ones getting rich. They are a monopoly in certain employment sectors like the shipping docks where the supply chain slow down starts.
any federal employee who is in a supervisory or decision-making position may not join the union, anyway. And we know that in this overbloated government, there are more of those than the workerbees. 😂😂 so no wonder they are "short of members" who would be the only ones paying the dues.
Related
Republicans want to rewrite the Constitution to limit federal power but a former senator says a 'runaway' convention could spell danger for health care, education, and the environment
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November
Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart
Marjorie Taylor Greene Among 4 GOP Reps to Vote Against Religious Freedom
Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is
DeSantis’ office hits back after class-action suit from migrants, reveals 'consent form' they allegedly signed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Supreme Court hands the religious right an unexpected loss. Don’t expect it to last.
DeSantis, quick to suspend Democrats, finally gives Miami-Dade’s Joe Martinez equal treatment | Editorial
This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike
Biden admin finalizes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, Medicaid when considering green card requests
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
The Center Square
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 8