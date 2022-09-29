Read full article on original website
Odessa man accused of kicking officer during investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kicked an Odessa Police officer who was trying to investigate a disturbance in which the suspect was accused of assaulting a family member. Phidel Love, 37, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer and Continuous Family Violence. According to […]
Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
18-year-old arrested in mall shooting on Sept. 24th
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On September 24th, a man was shot outside of Music City Mall in Odessa. On September 30th, OPD arrested and charged John Elijah Sanchez, 18, for assault with a deadly weapon-F2. OPD says that Sanchez was in possession of a stolen firearm and narcotics at the...
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
OPD searching for pawn shop theft suspects
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to a social media post, on September 6, the man and woman pictured below entered Cash America Pawn on West County Road and stole a Dewalt radio valued at $325.00. If […]
Odessa Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, officers responded to 610 E. 96th in reference to a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, these officers attempted to contact one of the individuals who was reportedly involved in the disturbance.
Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact […]
Hometown Hero: Meet Odessa PD Officer Alejandro Reyes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 News and Carpet Tech would like to honor Odessa Police Department Officer Alejandro Reyes as a “Hometown Hero.” Officer Reyes was nominated by his peers at OPD. He was gifted a full house floor care-cleaning service from Carpet Tech, as well as cake and balloons. Officer Reyes said […]
Two more ECISD student arrests
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD announced Thursday evening that two more arrests were made at schools in the district. At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th-grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach. The other student was also an 8th grader who is currently at the Alternative...
Midland Drivers, Stop Doing This Or Someone Is Going To Die
If you drive anywhere here in the Permian Basin you are bound to run into some kind of road construction. I used to always think Odessa was constantly under construction. You could go anywhere without getting stuck in construction somewhere. Midland has now evened the playing field by having construction going all over town. Why can't they just finish one project before they start another one? I am grateful they are trying to expand roadways because our little towns were not meant for all of these people and all of this traffic.
Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
Man accused of assaulting officer at West Texas Fest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at […]
Man accused of kicking officer investigating disturbance involving missing girl
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind after he allegedly assaulted a police officer who was investigating a disturbance involving a missing girl. Jose Villanueva, 41, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, Interfering With Public Duties, and two counts of Possession of a Dangerous Drug. According to an affidavit, on September […]
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
Chemicals involved in a Structure fire in Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, September 30th CBS7 was alerted of a structure fire on South County Road 1257 in Midland just east of the Midland Air Port. The building was a total loss but no injuries have been reported. According to a Midland Fire Department Battalion Chief, the...
Odessa man accused of setting fire to bar during break-in
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A transient man from Odessa was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly broke into a bar in search of food and set fire to the bar while he was inside. Sherman Merritt, 31, has been charged with Arson and Burglary. According to an affidavit, on September 27, officers with […]
Odessa Police looking for suspected vehicle thieves
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police detectives are hoping someone knows something about these two people, who are believed to be juveniles, caught on camera stealing a vehicle. On 9/11/2022 at around 10:30 pm, they stole a bright yellow, 2006 GMC Canyon. The vehicle was taken from Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant...
OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
