ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempfield Township, PA

Royal treatment: Former Hempfield homecoming queens gather for special weekend

By Megan Tomasic
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3afx_0iFn5wxT00

When Mandy Coughenour heard that airports in Florida were shutting down this week ahead of Hurricane Ian, she knew she had to get the next available flight to Pittsburgh if she was going to make it back in time for Hempfield Area’s homecoming.

On Tuesday — a day before Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm — Coughenour clinched a seat despite the majority of flights being sold out.

Coughenour, who was crowned Hempfield’s 1994 homecoming queen, is now one of 40 returning queens who will participate in the district’s parade Friday by riding on a float themed for the decade in which they were crowned. They also will be on the football field when the 50th queen is crowned.

“I got lucky,” Coughenour said. “Everything happens for a reason, so I guess I was meant to be here.”

The Hempfield community for months has been gearing up for the event that celebrates a half-century of homecoming traditions. It grew from a simple ceremony during the 1973 football game into a weekend filled with a communitywide parade and homecoming dance.

“I’m excited because I see everything that’s coming together, and I’m excited because I see so many people jumping on board and being excited about it,” said Jim Steeley, head of the high school English department and creator of the homecoming queen project. “Everybody’s been so generous.”

Steeley has been working with students in his class on what was dubbed The Hempfield Project to contact former homecoming queens through social media or other means to see whether they would be able to attend.

Of those contacted, only nine are unable to come.

“This is a big deal for some of them,” Steeley said. “They haven’t been back in 40 or almost 50 years, haven’t been back in the building since they left here on grad night, so it’s pretty exciting. With the football team being 5-0 … this week’s been pretty cool.”

This is the first time since 1971 the Spartans have had a string of so many wins to start a season. They achieved a 6-0 start that year before falling to Kiski Area, 13-8.

The team Friday will face Gateway High School.

“As exciting as the season has been for the team and school, I think it may be equally as exciting for the community,” said Athletic Director Brandon Rapp. “Fifty-one years is a long time between 5-0 records. The support the team has received from not only the student section and the student body, but the community at large has been second to none.”

Students from the Science National Honor Society on Thursday were putting finishing touches on gift bags that will be given to the queens.

The bags are filled with programs, sashes made by the family consumer sciences class, bracelets made by the autistic classroom and learning support students, and handmade cards from second and third grade students.

“You get to show your school spirit and feel like you’re actually helping the school and being involved in it,” said Gianna DeMarco, a high school junior.

Students on Friday will continue decorating floats and hanging banners in preparation for the parade, which will kick off at 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Word of Life Church on Route 136. The route will end at the high school and will be followed by the football game.

For Hanna Palmer Myers, the district’s 2011 queen who now lives in Nashville, returning to the area is bringing back feelings of nostalgia.

“We’ve been talking about memories,” Palmer said, referencing her husband, James Myers, who also is a Hempfield alum. “It’s just kind of fun to think about the few years we spent there.”

Coughenour said she has been visiting with friends who are still in the area.

“It’s just so nice (Steeley) put together this event,” Coughenour said. “With the way the world is right now, people … think about themselves and not necessarily everything else. It’s kind of like a breath of fresh air.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

Carlow University, WCCC to create dual agreement program

A Carlow University education will soon be even more accessible for Westmoreland County residents. The university, located in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section, and Westmoreland County Community College have partnered to create a dual agreement program. The program, which will provide a “direct, smooth pathway” to a Carlow bachelor’s degree, aims...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hempfield Township, PA
City
Queen, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
STRASBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Homecoming Queen#The Homecoming#Parade#English#The Hempfield Project
CBS News

Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening. "Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.
CARNEGIE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Hurricane Ian: How will the category 4 storm affect central Pennsylvania?

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, is expected to wallop Florida with catastrophic winds and flooding as it moves ashore Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. And central Pennsylvania can expect some rain this weekend associated with the storm. However, this one isn't expected to be like other tropical storms that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Named One of the Best in America for ‘Quick Eats’

It’s always nice to be able to enjoy a meal at leisure. That said, sometimes you want to eat a great meal on the go. Pennsylvania has plenty of good options when it comes to picking up a fast, tasty meal on the run. Now, as it turns out, the Keystone State has one of the best places for “quick eats” in America.
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy