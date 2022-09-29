Read full article on original website
Music meant for dancing at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair
Sunday morning, the Hyperion Outfall Serenaders, led by trumpeter Bob White, performed at the Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair, as they have for five decades. The Serenaders were the first, and only band to perform at the inaugural Hometown Fair in 1978. White, clarinetist Sid Pattison, and trombone player Dale Van...
Parkland Conservancy resumes bluffs’ wildflower work
Work to create a hillside of wildflowers along the Esplanade in Redondo Beach received a boost in August with a $79,000 grant to the South Bay Parkland Conservancy (SBPC). The money, given by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will be used for continued habitat restoration on 6.9 acres of the slope overlooking the ocean.
EDUCATION – School board forum addresses hate crimes, parcel tax
The three candidates who appeared at last week’s League of Women Voters school board candidate forum were largely in agreement regarding many of the issues facing the Manhattan Beach Unified School District, including the need to aggressively counter the recent spate of hate crimes on MBUSD campuses, and to arrive at a community consensus for a new parcel tax. The debate took place Wednesday at the Mira Costa High School Small Theater.
Mira Costa girls volleyball triumphs over Redondo in match that goes the distance
Round one goes to Mira Costa by technical knockout. Round two will be next Thursday, October 13. It’s hard to see how it could be any more exciting or competitive, but when these two teams share the court anything is possible. It’s always a special occasion when the Mira...
