The three candidates who appeared at last week’s League of Women Voters school board candidate forum were largely in agreement regarding many of the issues facing the Manhattan Beach Unified School District, including the need to aggressively counter the recent spate of hate crimes on MBUSD campuses, and to arrive at a community consensus for a new parcel tax. The debate took place Wednesday at the Mira Costa High School Small Theater.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO