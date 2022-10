ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) announced Monday it will stop issuing refunds for discontinued bridge tokens at the end of 2022. The tokens, formerly purchased to be used at the bridge’s tolls, were discontinued in September of 2019 due to lack of usage. Citing dwindling interest in redeeming the tokens […]

