Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth.
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong.
Motley Fool

3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market

Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot.
Sanjay Mehrotra
Motley Fool

Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?

The memory chipmaker posted a mixed fourth-quarter report. And its Q1 guidance broadly missed analysts' expectations. Micron expects the memory market's cyclical slowdown to continue.
Motley Fool

2 Incredible Growth Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into More Than $100,000 in 10 Years

Tesla stock skyrocketed more than 13,600% over the last 10 years, while shares of Nvidia soared over 3,600%. Tesla recently achieved the highest operating margin in the auto industry. Nvidia holds over 90% market share in workstation graphics and supercomputer accelerators.
Motley Fool

Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

It bought this asset for over $15 billion a few short years ago.
Motley Fool

Nike Just Stumbled. Is It Still a Buy?

Nike disappointed investors with rising inventory levels and lower gross margin. But Nike's brand remains strong -- and the digital business is booming. It's important to look at Nike through a long-term lens.
Motley Fool

Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

The connectivity specialist scores a legal point against a fellow California tech giant. Somewhat awkwardly, the two companies have been business partners for years and remain so.
Motley Fool

This Fast-Growing Tech Stock Pays a Solid Dividend, and No One Talks About It.

Accenture's high return on invested capital makes it a top stock to invest in. A 1.5% dividend yield plus solid growth makes it a solid stock for investors near retirement.
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT that's in better shape than its stock performance indicates. Omega Healthcare Investors should be a big winner from aging demographic trends. Enterprise Products Partners continues to benefit from favorable industry dynamics.
Motley Fool

Why Carvana Stock Plunged Nearly 39% Last Month

Carvana received an analyst upgrade and locked in some important financing, but these things weren't effective in helping the stock to gain ground. The company's competitors are signaling a weakening of the used car market. Carvana stock is prone to greater fluctuations in price, and September was a bad month
Motley Fool

Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Popped Today

The company announces the closure of its latest sell-off. It will retain a small piece of the business, however.
Motley Fool

Why Etsy Stock Was Up on Monday

Etsy stock is sensitive to changes in investors' sentiment about the economy's direction. Watch the Q3 report for signs of continued market-share gains.
Motley Fool

Monday's Surprise Winner Outpaced the Soaring Stock Market

As both a precious metal and an industrial metal, silver's strength has broader macroeconomic implications.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of New Gold, Endeavour Silver, and Coeur Mining Are Soaring Today

Endeavour Silver and Coeur Mining both have exposure to silver and gold. After falling in most of 2022, silver and gold prices are rising.
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Lost 36% in September

The company's revenue is plunging, and it's rapidly burning cash. With macroeconomic headwinds mounting, a recovery looks unlikely.
Motley Fool

InterDigital, Inc.

Prev. Close $47.81 Div. (Yield) $1.40 (3.5%) 52-Wk Range $40.23 - $74.27 Avg. Daily Vol. 290,272. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Dkaner99 (86.98) Submitted November 22, 2018. When tech comes back in favor, this is one those you wised you had bought
Motley Fool

Will Amazon Be Worth More Than Apple by 2025?

Investors were more bullish on Amazon than Apple in 2020. The tables turned last year as Amazon faced a post-pandemic slowdown and Apple rolled out its first 5G iPhones. Apple could remain in the lead as it expands its ecosystem with new products and services over the next few years.
