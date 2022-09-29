Read full article on original website
Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Open New Markets for SMBs
Cross-border payments have traditionally been complex, process-heavy affairs. Olann Kerrison, vice president of foreign exchange (FX) and global payments at American Express, told PYMNTS in an interview that there’s a real need for B2B cross-border payments innovation, especially for the small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking to tap into new markets and to forge new relationships with vendors and suppliers.
Hopscotch Rolls Out Invoice Financing Feature
Payments platform Hopscotch, which works with freelancers and smaller businesses, has announced an expansion including a tool letting users finance invoices in two clicks, a press release said. The company will also offer a tool for businesses to unlock revenue from unpaid invoices and get paid on demand. Hopscotch Flow,...
Even Amid Digital Shift, Local Giving Still Matters for Banks
For financial institutions (FIs) of all sizes, maintaining a local presence and doing good work can have positive ripple effects. John Owens, president of Elan Credit Card, told PYMNTS that FIs’ visibility and active participation in the communities where they operate can influence where customers opt to obtain or retain their primary banking relationship. In addition, this dynamic is especially true with younger demographic segments.
Programmable Money’s Private Problem
Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
Mastercard Adds New, Expanded Benefits for Small Business Cardholders
Aiming to help small- to medium-sized business (SMB) owners enhance their operations and boost their digital capabilities, Mastercard has announced several new and expanded benefits available to its SMB cardholders in the United States. In three new partnerships, cardholders can now access a variety of savings offers on eligible products...
TechCrunch
Despite the venture slowdown, fintech startups are still hiring
On September 28, LinkedIn released its Top Startups list, which is its self-described annual ranking of 50 emerging U.S. companies “gaining attention and recruiting top talent.” The professional networking site takes into consideration a variety of criteria based on its own data when coming up with the list: employment growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest and ability to attract talent from companies.
Celsius Founder Reportedly Withdrew $10M in Weeks Before Bankruptcy
Celsius Network founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million from the cryptocurrency lender in the weeks before the company froze customer accounts and unraveled on its way toward seeking bankruptcy protection. Mashinsky allegedly withdrew the money in May, at about the same time customers were pulling their funds from the company...
Unregulated Crypto Poses Risks to Financial System, FSOC Report Says
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Stability Oversight Council has reported that crypto-asset activities “could pose risks” to the U.S. financial system’s stability, a press release said. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Digital Asset Financial Stability Risks and Regulation report “emphasizes the importance of...
US Bank Debuts Cash Flow Projection Tool for Small Businesses
U.S. Bank has launched a new online banking tool that gives small business owners a better picture of their future cash flow. The tool, now available on customers’ online dashboards, gives the bank’s small business clients a 90-day cash flow forecast, U.S. Bank said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity
While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
VC Firm QED Acquires FinTech Executive Search Company
Global venture capital firm QED Investors is acquiring boutique search company Lingua Franca Search (LF Search), a startup specializing in placing FinTech and financial services professionals. Acquired for undisclosed terms, the purchase of LF Search aligns with QED’s investment strategy. The VC firm previously held a majority stake in LF...
Société Générale Set to Acquire Majority Stake in PayXpert
French multinational financial services company Société Générale announced Monday (Oct. 3) that it is to acquire a majority stake in PayXpert. The final acquisition remains subject to the approval of the relevant authorities, according to a press release. Neither party has revealed the value of the deal.
Applied Systems Launches Digital Payments Hub for Insurance Agencies
Cloud-based software provider Applied Systems has launched a digital payments solution that integrates with its management systems for insurance agencies — Applied Epic and EZLynx — in the North American market. Dubbed Applied Pay, the cloud-based, natively-integrated electronic payments hub enables insurance agents to offer their clients a...
morningbrew.com
New survey finds managers don’t trust employees to be productive
And your boss who lives on the other side of the country might have it. In a survey released by Microsoft yesterday, only 12% of business leaders said they are fully confident that their hybrid employees are productive at work, compared to 87% of employees who say they are productive. That disconnect, which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called “productivity paranoia,” can result in intense virtual tracking, which had typically existed for lower-wage roles like those in grocery stores or fast-food restaurants, seeping into the world of desk jobs.
Eco, Zero Hash Team to Offer USDC Financial Services
Consumer finance app Eco has joined forces with Zero Hash — a crypto-as-a-service infrastructure provider — to offer stablecoin-powered financial services to customers. According to a Monday (Oct. 3) news release, Zero Hash “abstracts away the technological and regulatory complexities of fiat-to-crypto conversions and provides the complete building blocks for supporting USDC deposits and withdrawals, including liquidity and regulatory and compliance infrastructure.”
At Stanley Black & Decker, Finance Automation Replaces Finance Jobs
Declining profits at iconic tool maker Stanley Black & Decker recently led to cost-cutting layoffs, with reports the firm is laying off 1,000 finance employees amid larger cuts. Stanley Black & Decker aims to shave $200 million from its costs by the end of the year, as inflation continues to...
Klarna, CellPay Team to Offer BNPL on Prepaid Cellphone Minutes
FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm
Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
NY Fed Says Stablecoins May Play Role in ‘Financial Stability Risk’
The volatility of digital assets has been largely confined to the digital ecosystem and has had little effect on the traditional financial system. But that could change if the digital asset ecosystem becomes more interconnected with the traditional financial system and if it begins providing significant financial services outside that ecosystem, according to a staff report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Fintech Executive Jerry Halbrook Joins Pennymac’s Leadership Team as Chief Mortgage Innovation Officer
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (Pennymac) announced today the appointment of Jerry Halbrook as the organization’s Chief Mortgage Innovation Officer. With decades of Fintech experience, Mr. Halbrook will develop and launch new technology solutions, preparing the company for future innovations while enhancing Pennymac’s business model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005240/en/ Jerry Halbrook, Chief Mortgage Innovation Officer at Pennymac (Photo: Business Wire)
