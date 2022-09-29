Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Dauphin County mother allegedly tried to drown “possessed” kids in “baptism”
HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County mother is facing multiple felonies after Pennsylvania State Police allege she intentionally attempted to drown and kill her children during a “baptism.”. According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 6, State Police responded to Stone Glen Road in Middle Paxton Township...
Driver in crash that caused Lancaster County power outage charged with suspicion of DUI, police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — The driver in a single-vehicle crash that caused several thousand Lancaster County residents to lose power for nearly 10 hours on Saturday is suspected to have been driving impaired, police in Manheim Township said Monday. George B. Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion...
Man injured in early Sunday shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Sunday morning in Lancaster. It occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue, police said Monday. The victim suffered two apparent gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and...
WGAL
Shooting victim found along Stevens Avenue in Lancaster
A man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Lancaster. Lancaster Police said they responded to report of gunshots being fired around 1 a.m. in the area of Stevens Avenue and East End Avenue. "As officers responded, additional information was provided via dispatch that there was a victim of...
Carlisle man died in September crash: Police
A 24-year-old man from Carlisle died in a vehicle crash on Sept. 23, Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle report.
abc27.com
Manheim Township police say vehicle break-ins up, but most left unlocked
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Manheim Township Police Department, Manheim and Lancaster townships are seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins. Since Sept. 1, police have investigated approximately 47 reports of thefts from motor vehicles, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Of those reports, 44 vehicles...
lebtown.com
Released body cam footage does ‘not justify’ killing dog, family’s attorney says
Body cam footage provided by Lebanon city police does “not justify the officers’ actions” in killing a family’s dog last summer, an attorney told LebTown last week. “We watched the body cam footage and it did not justify the officers’ actions, in my opinion,” attorney Kristina Bergsten told LebTown in an email Tuesday.
WGAL
Crash causes power surge that damages nine Lancaster County homes
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nine Lancaster County homeowners have damage to their homes after a crash Saturday afternoon took out an electric pole, causing a huge power surge. Police said a suspected drunk driver caused the damage that might have to include rewiring an entire house. "I heard an...
Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl
YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Amish Farmhouse Destroyed In Massive York County Fire: Authorities
An Amish farmhouse was destroyed and an early morning fire in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Multiple fire departments were called to a two-story home in the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m., according to York County Emergency Management. When crews arrived people were running...
WGAL
Lancaster shooting under investigation
Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting. According to emergency dispatchers, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of East End Avenue and Stevens Avenue. There is no word on how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries at this time.
16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting
NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started […]
Dauphin County settles lawsuit for $142,500 after woman said jail guards broke her jaw
WILLIAMSPORT – Dauphin County has agreed to pay $142,500 to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a female inmate who claimed her head was slammed to the floor in 2017 causing her to lose consciousness for 10 minutes. Terms of the settlement reached with Barbara Barngetuny to resolve her...
Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
local21news.com
Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
local21news.com
Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: Pa. State Police looking for missing man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.
Missing Lancaster County man found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2:15 p.m.: PSP says Donald Mellinger was found and is now safe. Previous: Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County man last seen in York County on Friday. Donald Mellinger, 87, of Narvon was last seen at the intersection of Delta...
WGAL
Cause of Adams County church fire under investigation
Crews responded to a church fire in Adams County just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire was at the Jesus Is Lord Ministries International on Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township. Officials say the fire was to the rear of the building. The cause of the fire has not been...
WGAL
Crash under investigation in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
Police are investigating a crash in Manheim Township Lancaster County. Crews were called to the area of Harclay Place and Roseville Road just after noon on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers say a car struck a untility pole in the 300 block of Roseville Road. Roseville Road in the area of the...
