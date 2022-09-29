ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 43

Man injured in early Sunday shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Sunday morning in Lancaster. It occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue, police said Monday. The victim suffered two apparent gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Shooting victim found along Stevens Avenue in Lancaster

A man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Lancaster. Lancaster Police said they responded to report of gunshots being fired around 1 a.m. in the area of Stevens Avenue and East End Avenue. "As officers responded, additional information was provided via dispatch that there was a victim of...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township police say vehicle break-ins up, but most left unlocked

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Manheim Township Police Department, Manheim and Lancaster townships are seeing an increase in vehicle break-ins. Since Sept. 1, police have investigated approximately 47 reports of thefts from motor vehicles, according to the Manheim Township Police Department. Of those reports, 44 vehicles...
MANHEIM, PA
FOX 43

Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl

YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Lancaster shooting under investigation

Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting. According to emergency dispatchers, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of East End Avenue and Stevens Avenue. There is no word on how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries at this time.
LANCASTER, PA
YourErie

16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting

NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
FOX 43

Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

FOUND SAFE: Pa. State Police looking for missing man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennslyvania State Police in Lancaster County are searching for 87-year-old Donald Mellinger. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes, wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and brown shoes. Mellinger was last seen in the area of Delta Rd and Gun Tree Rd in York Co on 09/30/22 at around 10:10 PM.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing Lancaster County man found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 2:15 p.m.: PSP says Donald Mellinger was found and is now safe. Previous: Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County man last seen in York County on Friday. Donald Mellinger, 87, of Narvon was last seen at the intersection of Delta...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Cause of Adams County church fire under investigation

Crews responded to a church fire in Adams County just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The fire was at the Jesus Is Lord Ministries International on Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township. Officials say the fire was to the rear of the building. The cause of the fire has not been...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

