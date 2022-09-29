Read full article on original website
WIBW
Wildcats linebacker, quarterback named Big 12 Players of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wildcats linebacker and quarterback have both been named as Big 12 Players of the Week. For the second week in a row, Kansas State University says a pair of players have earned weekly honors as linebacker Khalid Duke was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Adrian Martinez was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after the Wildcat win over Texas Tech.
WIBW
‘Hawks, ‘Cats both rank in AP Top 25 poll
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the University of Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State University Wildcats landed in the AP Top 25 poll. The University of Kansas says the Jayhawks ranked at No. 19 in the poll announced on Sunday, Oct. 2. This is the team’s first ranking in the poll since Oct. 24, 2009.
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
WIBW
No. 25 K-State takes down Texas Tech
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Powered by another strong showing from Adrian Martinez, No. 25 Kansas State football notched a 37-28 win over Texas Tech in Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback Adrian Martinez wasted no time getting the Wildcats on the board. On the first play of the opening...
WIBW
ESU’s Gleason, Pool earn MIAA honors
EMPORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State Defensive back and Quarterback Braden Gleason were named Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week. Gleason recorded his third 300 yard game of the season and his highest efficiency rating in the win against Washburn. He was responsible for 331 yards from scrimmage with 300 passing yards, 22 rushing yards and a nine yard reception.
WIBW
Manhattan hosts 2022 Kansas Renewable Energy Conference
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 18 exhibitors, 23 speakers and a large crowd were gathered Monday in Manhattan for the 2022 Kansas Renewable Energy Conference. “We’re creating new ways to create energy like, every year new ways have started,” said Brianna Wagoner, president of the Wildcat Wind Power Club at Kansas State University. Last year the club won first place for their wind turbine project at the Collegiate Wind Competition hosted by the United States Department of Energy.
WIBW
Professors’ association calls on Emporia State to reconsider terminations
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An association of professors has called on Emporia State to reconsider the termination of more than 30 staff members at the end of September. KVOE reports that the American Association of University Professors has urged the Kansas Board of Regents and Emporia State University to reconsider the recent dismissal of 33 staff members.
WIBW
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
WIBW
Doorstep Inc. hosts 5th annual 5K fun run
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Doorstep Inc. took to Lake Shawnee to host their 5th annual 5K fun run to fundraise their program, Neighbor Helping Neighbor. The event was in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to their website, Doorstep Inc. provides Topekans with the support they need...
WIBW
Washburn lecturer to host book launch in Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University lecturer will host a book launch for her latest novel in the Capital City. Washburn University says senior lecturer in English, Izzy Wasserstein, will host a book launch for her novel “All the Hometowns You Can’t Stay Away From,” between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Carol Chapel, 1840 SW Jewell Ave.
WIBW
Washburn community celebrates Dr. Jerry Farley at retirement ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn community gathered at the Washburn memorial union to recognize and celebrate the legacy and career of Dr. Jerry Farley’s 25 years as Washburn’s president. Big names were also in attendance for the ceremony. Topeka mayor Mike Padilla and Attorney General Derek Schmidt...
WIBW
Fitness park holds belated ribbon cutting two years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A belated ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning for a Topeka fitness park created with the help of AARP. The FitLot fitness park first opened in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, because of the COVID lockdown and social distancing - the park never got to have an official ceremony.
WIBW
RCPD responds to separate motorcycle, rollover crashes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials responded to separate motorcycle and rollover crashes over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of N 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Topeka churches hold “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event was held at Evergy Plaza on Sunday, Oct 2. This event is to help celebrate World Communion Sunday. Many organizations came together to organize this event, including the First Presbyterian Church of Topeka, St. John’s AME Church, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and Topeka First United Methodist Church.
WIBW
Memorial services held for Goodyear employee killed at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka. Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24. According to his obituary, Cole was employed by...
WIBW
Family, friends host vigil for Polk-Quincy viaduct homicide victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family of John Grubb Jr. held a candlelight vigil under the Polk-Quincy viaduct Sunday evening. TPD received a call at 8 a.m. Friday morning about suspicious items found under the bridge at the 200 block of SE Quincy. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man deceased. The man was later identified as Grubb Jr., 63.
WIBW
Multiple structure fires close down part of SW 93rd Street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that multiple structure fires closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka on Saturday afternoon. Dispatch said the call came in around 2:00 pm, Saturday afternoon, which prompted authorities to close down SW 93rd St. between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road around 3:48 pm. There is still no word whether or not the road has been reopened.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect for the Friday morning homicide at the Meadowlark Apartments. Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence was arrested early Saturday morning for 1st degree murder and was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. On Friday afternoon, TPD...
WIBW
Water-main break slowing traffic Monday morning in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water-main break is slowing traffic in downtown Topeka. The break was reported early Sunday in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. City crews were working to repair the main, but in the meantime, southbound traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard on Monday morning was being diverted onto westbound S.W. 4th Street.
