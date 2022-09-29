Read full article on original website
Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
Kanye West Sports ‘White Lives Matter’ Tee As He Debuts New Music At YZY SZN 9 Launch
Paris, France – Kanye West surprised fans by presenting the YZY Season 9 experience in the 8th arrondissement of Paris this week. Taking place on Monday evening (October 3) in front of about 50 guests, Kanye got his Steve Jobs on and made a speech prior to the start of the event in which he addressed how fashion has been “classist” and targeted his former manager Scooter Braun for forcing him to continue touring after Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery.
Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea Dating Rumors Heat Up With Album Release Gift
Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea have yet to confirm that they are a couple, but they’ve continued to fuel the rumor mill following the release of Lanez’s latest project. On Saturday (October 1), the rapper took to Instagram to share a gift he received in celebration of his seventh studio album, Sorry 4 What. The Reel first seems to show a bottle of wine, delivered in a case that is seen sitting on a board with a bunch of grapes and a corkscrew.
Lil Baby Shares More Info About Lengthy New Album ‘It’s Only Me’
Lil Baby has finally turned in his upcoming album It’s Only Me to his label, and he’s shared some crucial details about what fans can expect. On Monday (October 3), the 4PF boss took to his Twitter to announce his album had been submitted while letting fans know it will have 23 tracks along with a total of seven guest features.
Rapper Big Pooh On His New Album ‘To Dream In Color’ & How Reinvention As A Manager And DJ Has Kept Him In The Game
Exclusive – Rapper Big Pooh has worn many hats throughout his almost 20-plus years in the game. He’s a founding member of the legendary group Little Brother, who has released several critically acclaimed albums. As a solo artist, Pooh has released several highly-regarded LPs such as Sleepers, The Delightful Bars, RPM, and his Fat Boy Fresh series.
Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Single’ After Blueface Caught In Bed With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock has declared herself single after Blueface was caught in bed with another woman. The duo’s tumultuous relationship has made numerous headlines these past few months, but Rock took to Twitter to tell her followers that it’s all over now because of the “Thotiana” rapper’s infidelity.
Diddy Gives Gunna Pep Talk In Prison Phone Call: 'It's Gonna Make You Stronger'
Diddy is among those looking to keep Gunna’s spirits high as he awaits trial in the YSL (Young Slime Life) RICO case. On Saturday (October 1), the Bad Boy boss posted a video on Instagram documenting a recent phone conversation with the currently jailed rapper, in which he encouraged him to “keep the faith” and “stay laser focused.”
MC Lyte Says DJ Akademiks’ ‘Dusty’ Comments Are Proof 'There's More To Learn'
MC Lyte didn’t take offense to DJ Akademiks‘ recent disparaging comments about Hip Hop’s pioneers; she believes his opinion is proof that “there’s much more to learn.”. During a recent interview, Lyte also told SiriusXM host Clay Cane that she felt like that kind of...
Lil Nas X Suffers Bathroom Emergency During Atlanta Show: ‘I’ll Be Right Back’
Lil Nas X found himself having to rush off for an emergency bathroom break during a show in Atlanta earlier this week. On Tuesday (September 27), the “Old Town Road” star performed at the Coca-Cola Roxy as part of his Long Live Montero tour. During one of the show’s costume change interludes, Lil Nas X remained off stage for an extra few minutes due to nature calling.
Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Kanye West For ‘Disrespectful’ ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt
Boosie Badazz has blasted Kanye West for the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt he wore during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 3). The shirt was donned by both Ye and the conservative pundit Candace Owens at the YZY Season 9 premiere in the 8th arrondissement of Paris this week. The shirt will be part of the new collection.
Kanye West Teases His Involvement In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kanye West has Rihanna fans wondering if he may be involved in her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, thanks to a cryptic post on InstaStories. In the temporary post shared on Friday (September 30), Ye shared a screenshot of a recent DailyMail article about who Rihanna might invite to join her on stage for her Super Sunday appearance on February 12, 2023.
BSF 'Long Live DJ Shay' Is A Worthy Memorial For The Late Buffalo Producer
Not all compilation albums are created equal, certainly not when they have an overabundance of moving parts and personalities. This has certainly been true in the case of Benny The Butcher and his constantly evolving Black Soprano Family crew. Past releases, like their Trust Gang collaboration Trust The Sopranos and even the Gangsta Grillz tape, Da Respected Sopranos, were good but not great.
Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre To Reunite For New Album 'Missionary'
Snoop Dogg is releasing a new album produced by Dr. Dre, the West Coast rap legend has announced. Snoop dropped the bombshell during a recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, where he revealed the project is called Missionary and is due to be finished in November, although it’s unclear how soon it will be released.
Lyfe Jennings Recalls Singing For Jeffery Dahmer In Prison
Lyfe Jennings has revealed that he once sang for the notorious serial killer Jeffery Dahmer while the pair were in prison. Prior to releasing his debut album Lyfe 268-192 in 2004, Jennings had served 10 years in prison for a 1992 arson conviction in Ohio, and according to the singer himself, he often ran into Jeffrey Dahmer when they both were locked up together in Wisconsin.
Freddie Gibbs Blasted By Son's Mother Following '$$$' Diss
Freddie Gibbs‘ former lover Raven Tatum has spoken out after the rapper recounted details of their separation on his latest album, $oul $old $eparately. On the song “Grandma’s Stove,” the Gary, Indiana rapper addressed the 2019 incident that led to him taking out a restraining order against Tatum after accusing her of vandalizing his car.
Pusha T Wants Help Finding Fan’s Lost Prosthetic Leg
Pusha T is on the hunt for a prosthetic leg belonging to a fan who lost it while attending one of the Virginia rapper’s recent live shows. On Thursday (September 29), King Push’s It’s Almost Dry tour — which kicked off back in May — rolled into St. Louis, Missouri, for a show at The Pageant.
5 Reasons To Watch Kid Cudi's 'Entergalactic'
Categorizing Kid Cudi’s ambitious animated film Entergalactic isn’t an easy task by any measure; is it a musical, a love story or an adult comedy? It is all that and more. Created by Kid Cudi and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Entergalactic is a visually stunning, sonically pleasing and emotionally stirring television special that runs about an hour and 30 minutes.
Russ Disagrees Artists Can Be Blackballed: ‘Fans Will Listen Or They Won’t’
Russ has shared his thoughts on industry blackballing and is of the opinion that it’s not really possible. The Zoo rapper’s stance comes after DaBaby alleged he had been blackballed from the industry upon the announcement of the first-week sales of his new project Baby On Baby 2.
Fabolous Flips Jack Harlow & Drake’s ‘Churchill Downs’ For Vacation Freestyle
Fabolous has been on quite a run as of late releasing a steady stream of new music, and now the Brooklyn rapper has dropped off a new freestyle. Taking on Jack Harlow and Drake‘s “Churchill Downs” — which features on the former’s most recent album, Come Home the Kids Miss You — Fab drops witty punchline after witty punchline on what he dubs the “Ups & Downs Freestyle.”
Gunna Gets Boost As Kim Kardashian Advocates For His Release
Gunna and his legal team seem to have gotten Kim Kardashian‘s attention and her support in their ongoing fight to have the rapper released on bond. Kardashian has famously lobbied for the release of several individuals as part of her journey to become an attorney, including petitioning for then President Donald Trump to intervene in A$AP Rocky‘s 2019 arrest in Sweden.
