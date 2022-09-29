Fairchild AFB Guard members head to Florida to aid in Hurricane Ian recovery

FAIRCHILD AFB, Wash. — A four-man team from the Washington Air National Guard has been activated to assist with response efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

The team from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, located at Fairchild Air Force Base, will support emergency coordination efforts at Camp Blanding, Florida.

The team will provide technical expertise in the deployment of Starlink satellite communications terminals.

“We are happy to provide this critical capability to the first responders in Florida as they perform the important task of recovering after Hurricane Ian,” said Major General Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. “Washington state has successfully used this technology during wildfires and it will be extremely useful to the mission.”

The Starlink satellite was used in rural locations in Washington during the 2020 wildfire response. Starlink provides internet service to areas devastated by disasters.

The team will fly down on on Thursday and return on October 14.

