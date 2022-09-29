ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fairchild AFB Guard members head to Florida to aid in Hurricane Ian recovery

By Will Wixey
 4 days ago

FAIRCHILD AFB, Wash. — A four-man team from the Washington Air National Guard has been activated to assist with response efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian.

The team from the 242nd Combat Communications Squadron, located at Fairchild Air Force Base, will support emergency coordination efforts at Camp Blanding, Florida.

The team will provide technical expertise in the deployment of Starlink satellite communications terminals.

“We are happy to provide this critical capability to the first responders in Florida as they perform the important task of recovering after Hurricane Ian,” said Major General Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general. “Washington state has successfully used this technology during wildfires and it will be extremely useful to the mission.”

The Starlink satellite was used in rural locations in Washington during the 2020 wildfire response. Starlink provides internet service to areas devastated by disasters.

The team will fly down on on Thursday and return on October 14.

READ: Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices continue to rise across the country

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices are continuing to grow across the country. According to AAA, the national average price of gas per gallon increased by seven cents over the last week. The national average is now $3.79 a gallon. You shouldn’t expect to pay anywhere near that here in the Inland Northwest. In Idaho, you can expect to pay around...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors

SEATTLE - A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million. According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash

BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
98.3 The KEY

Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?

What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony

OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
WASHINGTON STATE
