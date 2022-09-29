Read full article on original website
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Earn Five Wins on Saturday
SAN DIEGO – San Diego State women's tennis wrapped up another day of competition at two different sites around San Diego on Saturday. The Aztecs had a doubles team advance to the finals of their flight at the USD Collegiate Invitational, and had three athletes in action at the SDSU Fall Classic I.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Place Sixth at Joe Piane Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – San Diego State cross country finished sixth in the gold division of the Joe Piane – Notre Dame Invitational on Friday morning at the Burke Golf Course. Jessica Kain finished sixth overall in the race in 17:08.4 to pace the Aztecs. SDSU started the...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Set for Saturday Showdown at UNLV
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State volleyball team continues its road swing on Saturday, Oct. 1, when it ventures to the Silver State for a showdown with UNLV, starting at 1 p.m. PT inside Cox Pavilion. After dropping its MW opener at home to San José State on...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Downed 35-13 at Boise State
Box Score BOISE, Idaho -- San Diego State jumped out to a 13-0 lead by halftime but Boise State scored the final 35 points of the game in a 35-13 victory on Friday night at Albertsons Stadium. The Aztecs (2-3, 0-1 MW) became the first team to shut out the...
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Complete Day 1 of ITA All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. – On Saturday, the San Diego State men's tennis team played pre-qualifying matches in the ITA All-American Championships at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but were unable to break through, coming up short in each of its four matchups.
WNDU
Notre Dame men’s hoops holds first official practice of ‘22-23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team held their first official practice of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 1st. Coach Brey and the staff put his team through the paces -- at times walking through defensive coverages, at others going full-speed 5-on-5. Notre Dame...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football cheeseburger bye week GAME THREAD
Our beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish are at home eating cheeseburgers — but the rest of the college football world is out there doing its thing. There is plenty to pay attention today, so I hope you are able to sit back and relax. The game thread is open.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: The Ripple Effect & IU South Bend Students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Coming together for a concert as we previewed the upcoming “If You Knew Me, You’d Love Me” concert that combines song and voice from The Ripple Effect Choir and the IUSB choir. 16 News Now Sunday Morning caught up with The Ripple Effect...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
laportecounty.life
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
WNDU
Graff Bash kicks off in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 7th annual Graff Bash is underway. Taking place at Rio Park Events in South Bend, Graffiti artists, writers, and muralists gather to showcase their talents. Last year’s art was painted over with black paint Saturday morning, and the new murals are already starting to...
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
WNDU
City of South Bend seeks plans for historic Lafayette Building
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets. River Valley High School may have a small greenhouse, but they have some very big plans with recycled buckets. Medical Moment: New technology might help diagnose Alzheimer's earlier. Updated: 2 hours ago. Researchers are testing a...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Patchy frost is possible in some areas overnight and into Monday morning. Plan to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors. Low around 38. Monday: Sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 60s. Monday night: Another chilly night with temps falling to the mid to...
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
abc57.com
Police identify victim of homicide on S. Michigan Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the 2100 block of S. Michigan St. on Wednesday night. Christopher Yakim, 37, died in the shooting. His family has been notified. Yakim's autopsy has been scheduled for Friday in Kalamazoo. The South Bend Police Department...
abc57.com
East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge to undergo repairs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The East Bank Trail and the Leeper Avenue Bridge will both be undergoing repairs starting on Monday. As a result, the intersection of North Shore Drive to Napoleon Street will stay closed until repairs are completed. Construction includes the replacement of a steel column as well...
WNDU
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on South Bend’s northeast side. It happened near Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street around 9:30 Thursday night. An Indiana State Excise Officer had been following a suspect vehicle when the driver got out and fired...
