Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

Woman crashes into Vicksburg/Warren County school bus

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman collided with a Vicksburg/Warren County school bus on Interstate 20 on Thursday, September 29. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 20. They said a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jacqueline James, 57, of Vicksburg, was […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Navy Circle closed two days for improvements

Navy Circle will be temporarily closed from Oct. 3 through 4 for improvements, according to information from the Vicksburg National Military Park. Park officials said contractors are replacing a grassed-over asphalt walkway with a new concrete walkway and adding a concrete pad to improve the experience for visitors. The closure...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

William A. “Bill” Corpus

Bill Corpus passed into the heavenly kingdom of God on September 7, 2022, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home at the age of 84. Born and raised in Williamsville (Buffalo), NY to the late Anthony John and Marie Corpus. Upon graduation of high school, he entered and served in the United States Air Force for eight years; first as a B-47 Stratojet tail gunner mechanic and then as a radar technician. While stationed in Salina, KS, he met and married the love of his life of 64 years, Judith Catherine (Hansen) Corpus.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

200 cyclists roll on for Bricks and Spokes ride through Vicksburg

Former Vicksburg residents Bill and Debbie Mendrop stood under a tree across the street from Washington Street Park Saturday and watched the rising sunlight the front of the Yazoo & Mississippi Valley Railroad as they stood near their tandem bicycle and waited for the start of the 12th annual Bricks and Spokes ride.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: October is running season in Vicksburg

As a nation, there are certain traditions we Americans have developed to indicate the arrival of fall. Football games on the weekend. Bagging leaves before cutting the grass for the final time. Pumpkin spice everywhere. Vicksburg has one more local tradition to add to the list — running season.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: A school district is only as good as its support system

I want to jump on the bandwagon with all those who are giving accolades to the Vicksburg Warren School District for receiving a B accountability grade from the Mississippi Department of Education. Congratulations — I couldn’t be prouder of the District. For me, as a product of the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players

A weekly recap of performances by college football players from Vicksburg-area high schools. • Albany State wide receiver Joe’Vontae Shorter (Warren Central) caught two passes for 73 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown, in a 20-3 victory over Miles College. Shorter also had two punt returns for 43 yards. •...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Barfield discusses growth, passion for community at monthly chamber luncheon

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce welcomed a speaker who wears many hats at its monthly luncheon, held at the Vicksburg Convention Center Thursday. District 5 and Board of Supervisors President, Lorelei Books owner, Mississippi Main Street Program Board Member and Mississippi Department of Education Commission on School Accreditation member Kelle Barfield addressed attendees with a focus on community growth.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Davis leaves mark on ERDC after 42 years

Worker retention is a problem facing many enterprises across the country. In fact, a recent study released by Gallup showed that millennials — those between the ages of 25 and 34 — expect to change jobs about every three years. Working for a single company for the life of a person’s career seems to be a thing of the past.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

ON THE SHELF: Teen-Tober takes flight

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week we begin our celebration of Teen-tober at the library, so here are a few Young Adult books you may have missed. Author Tomi Adeyemi follows her sequel to the best-selling book “Children...
VICKSBURG, MS

