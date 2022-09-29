Bill Corpus passed into the heavenly kingdom of God on September 7, 2022, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home at the age of 84. Born and raised in Williamsville (Buffalo), NY to the late Anthony John and Marie Corpus. Upon graduation of high school, he entered and served in the United States Air Force for eight years; first as a B-47 Stratojet tail gunner mechanic and then as a radar technician. While stationed in Salina, KS, he met and married the love of his life of 64 years, Judith Catherine (Hansen) Corpus.

