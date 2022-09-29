ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WSYX ABC6

Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It’s undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
JOHNSTOWN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Red Cross staff, volunteers from Central Ohio helping in Hurricane Ian response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Volunteers from central and southern Ohio are answering the call to help those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross said there are currently 39 local staff members and volunteers in Florida and that number continues to grow each day. In the wake of the hurricane, the Red Cross said it has seen a spike in volunteer applications.
FLORIDA STATE
Columbus, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
COLUMBUS, OH

