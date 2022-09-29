‘We’re all in this together’: How Peninsula restaurants are adapting to pandemic-related issues

San Mateo-based Byte Kitchen has expanded with its second Noshery location in San Carlos. When COVID-19 hit and restaurants began closing down left and right, Mountain View resident Divyang Arora and his startup co-founders saw it as a call to action. Two years and a trip through the famous Y-Combinator startup accelerator later, he’s now CEO of Byte Kitchen, a startup helping independent restaurants scale up and get their dishes offered in other communities.

