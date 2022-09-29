‘We’re all in this together’: How Peninsula restaurants are adapting to pandemic-related issues

Read full article on original website
A restaurant tucked away in a downtown Palo Alto nonprofit is reopening for the first time since COVID
The Redwood at Avenidas has a new French chef at the helm. After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto will open its doors starting Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is...
‘We’re not trying to disrupt the industry’: How a Y Combinator-backed food hall startup is bringing a ghost kitchen alternative to the Peninsula
San Mateo-based Byte Kitchen has expanded with its second Noshery location in San Carlos. When COVID-19 hit and restaurants began closing down left and right, Mountain View resident Divyang Arora and his startup co-founders saw it as a call to action. Two years and a trip through the famous Y-Combinator startup accelerator later, he’s now CEO of Byte Kitchen, a startup helping independent restaurants scale up and get their dishes offered in other communities.
How an ‘Almost Famous’ fried chicken sandwich is inspiring a Peninsula pizzeria’s expansion
The team behind State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria invested in more fryers at its forthcoming Redwood City location to showcase the cult-favorite sando. When Lars Smith and his family opened the first State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria in Los Altos in 2018, the restaurant quickly became busier than the Peninsula family that founded it had expected.
Giant gourds and Oktoberfest pours: 15 events we’re excited about this autumn
Keep your calendar full through November with these Peninsula happenings. Fall always has big shoes to fill. Coming in on the heels of a season synonymous with sunshine, vacations and outdoor activities, autumn signals the start of the school year and days that are increasingly shorter and colder. But longtime...
Inspired by fire: Palo Alto Art Center exhibit features artists who felt compelled to create after a wildfire’s destruction
The first exhibit in the yearlong ‘Climate Connections’ series seeks to help people process feelings around climate change and act on its impacts. Despite the devastation caused by California’s wildfires, the annual fire season has arguably brought communities closer. When the CZU Fire forced evacuations in August 2020, Peninsulans banded together to evacuate animals, provide food for weary firefighters and help impacted residents, farmers and business owners.
Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for
The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
Palo Alto High alum’s new book ‘The Silence that Binds Us’ sheds light on difficult topics
Bestselling author Joanna Ho’s young adult novel explores the impacts of suicide and racism on youth.
