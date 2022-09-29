Tuberculosis found in Allen County

Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer informed the community about cases of tuberculosis. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have announced known cases of tuberculosis in the area. Tuberculosis is known as a bacterial disease that affects a person’s lungs. The cases of TB are currently being treated and in isolation. The Allen County Health Department has informed and tested every person that was in contact with those affected.

The Commissioners released an official statement Thursday morning.

“The Allen County Commissioners Office is currently working with Allen County Public Health as they respond to tuberculosis cases in Allen County. Allen County Public Health has conducted contact tracing and believes the cases have been contained to one household. Our office will continue to work with Public Health officials to ensure they have the resources to treat and house the infected individuals. If you have questions regarding the ongoing cases or tuberculosis, please contact Allen County Public Health.”

“We have all hands on deck,” said Cory Noonan, Allen County commissioner. “We are fortunate in Allen County to have the great team we have. We are involved because if individuals cannot pay for the services they need, the state law requires the county to do that. Health is doing a great job.”

The commissioners thanked the Health Department for its role in keeping the community safe.

The Allen County Health Department informed community members that the cases are limited to one household and are not a threat.

“We do have cases of tuberculosis, just as we have had multiple times over the decade,” said Dr. Wilfred Ellis. “We manage these cases with the Health Department and we do so with the expectation that we will keep this under control. The reason why we are in good shape is that TB is caused by a bacteria that is very slow-growing. A bacteria that you may see in strep will multiply in milliseconds whereas bacteria in TB doubles in almost days.”

According to the Health Department, Allen County did have one case in 2021 and four reported cases in the past 10 years. Cases of TB are not common but do still appear throughout the United States.

For more information contact the Public Health Department at 419-228-4457.