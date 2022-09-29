ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Tuberculosis found in Allen County

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469acN_0iFn4Cpc00
Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer informed the community about cases of tuberculosis. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have announced known cases of tuberculosis in the area. Tuberculosis is known as a bacterial disease that affects a person’s lungs. The cases of TB are currently being treated and in isolation. The Allen County Health Department has informed and tested every person that was in contact with those affected.

The Commissioners released an official statement Thursday morning.

“The Allen County Commissioners Office is currently working with Allen County Public Health as they respond to tuberculosis cases in Allen County. Allen County Public Health has conducted contact tracing and believes the cases have been contained to one household. Our office will continue to work with Public Health officials to ensure they have the resources to treat and house the infected individuals. If you have questions regarding the ongoing cases or tuberculosis, please contact Allen County Public Health.”

“We have all hands on deck,” said Cory Noonan, Allen County commissioner. “We are fortunate in Allen County to have the great team we have. We are involved because if individuals cannot pay for the services they need, the state law requires the county to do that. Health is doing a great job.”

The commissioners thanked the Health Department for its role in keeping the community safe.

The Allen County Health Department informed community members that the cases are limited to one household and are not a threat.

“We do have cases of tuberculosis, just as we have had multiple times over the decade,” said Dr. Wilfred Ellis. “We manage these cases with the Health Department and we do so with the expectation that we will keep this under control. The reason why we are in good shape is that TB is caused by a bacteria that is very slow-growing. A bacteria that you may see in strep will multiply in milliseconds whereas bacteria in TB doubles in almost days.”

According to the Health Department, Allen County did have one case in 2021 and four reported cases in the past 10 years. Cases of TB are not common but do still appear throughout the United States.

For more information contact the Public Health Department at 419-228-4457.

Comments / 3

Related
The Lima News

Monthly Allen County siren test to be held Wednesday

LIMA — The Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management plans to complete a monthly test of all 50 emergency sirens at noon Wednesday. The tests are run the first Wednesday of every month. In case of a true emergency, sirens alert the public to go indoors and tune into local media for updates.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Allen County Public Health will host an influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at Clock Tower Plaza, 927 N. Cable Road, Lima, in suites 195 and 200. The clinic will operate out of the plaza from Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Dec. 30, offering updated COVID boosters and flu shots.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Boil advisory in effect for parts of Bellefontaine

Due to a water line repair, a boil advisory has been issued until further notice. You are asked to boil any water for consumption purposes for approximately five minutes. The Bellefontaine Water Department will notify you when test results return and the boil order will be lifted. If you have...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary

OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
OTTAWA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Allen County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Lima News

David Voth: Reflections from 37 years

As I conclude my career at Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties, I find myself reflecting on the incredible growth of what started as a victim-offender reconciliation program, and on my deepening understanding of life along the journey. Over the decades, CVS expanded its vision to create meaningful...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Allen County Public Health to host flu, COVID vaccine clinic

LIMA — Allen County Public Health will host a COVID-19 and influenza vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 3, at Clock Tower Plaza, 927 N. Cable Road, Lima, in suites 195 and 200. The clinic will run through Dec. 30. Updated COVID-19 booster shots...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuberculosis#Bacteria#Diseases#General Health#The Health Department
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Bradford man placed on alcohol monitor

GREENVILLE — Bradford man is placed on an alcohol monitor. Douglas Allan Stone Miller, 36, of Bradford, appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on an operating a motor vehicle under the influence charge, a felony of the fourth degree. If found guilty, he faces a minimum mandatory 60 days in jail and a maximum of up to 30 months in prison. He also faces a minimum mandatory fine of $1,350 and a maximum of up to $10,500.
BRADFORD, OH
Lima News

Ohio State Bar Association honors attorneys

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Association recognized two local attorneys for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession. Both James Paul Patrick of Lima and Stephen Lloyd Smith of New Bremen were honored at the Ohio Bar’s District 16 annual meeting. James Paul...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

At 135, Lima Chamber looks to continue growth

LIMA — The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce has been around since 1887. There have been a number of name changes through the years, but the mission has basically remained the same. “Our mission is to serve, represent and enhance business growth and success,” current chamber president and CEO...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Lima News

Request for public comment regarding tobacco-free parks

LIMA — The City of Lima is requesting public comment from community members. Activate Allen County has partnered with the City of Lima and the Allen County Creating Healthy communities to address second-hand smoke. In order to combat the issue, the City is considering tobacco-free parks and outdoor spaces. Community members are invited to leave comments on the city’s website at bit.ly/3Cr5nC1.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets probation for trespassing, eating banana

LIMA — A Lima man with a criminal record will spend four years on community control for breaking into a woman’s home and eating a banana. Bradley Dietrich, 57, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary Monday morning for trespassing into a home while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Aug. 4.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

400 block of South Pine Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday. 500 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday. 400 block of South Jameson Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. 600 block of West...
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest

MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
MINSTER, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Rawlins trial to begin Oct. 11

LIMA — A 19-year-old charged with first-degree felony cases on two separate occasions will go to trial in October. Jourdyn Rawlins, of Lima, is accused of raping two separate people — one on Sept. 13, 2020, through Sept. 14, 2020, and the other on May 26, 2021 — according to the indictments.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
269
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy