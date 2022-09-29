ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 14

AP_001876.68cbd27e4c1f40b1ac8a12424c3919d0.0209
3d ago

What a surprise. I don’t like the outcome of our election = let’s question the legitimacy of votes; I don’t like the rulings of the Supreme Court = let’s question the legitimacy of the SCOTUS.

Reply
2
jamie
3d ago

Just great !! When the liberal Democratic appointed justices don’t like a legality binding majority vote, they publicly question the legitimacy of the court . Absolutely unprofessional and speaks volumes of the character and integrity of the justices guilty of this conduct

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Obeidallah
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#The Us Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Gallup#Americans#Democrat
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

Chuck Schumer told senators they won't be voting until after the midterms. But he also warned of an "extremely, underline extremely, busy agenda" in the lame duck session.

The Senate will next vote on Monday, Nov. 14. What's happening: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the Senate will not vote until after the midterm election, allowing incumbents to stay home and campaign. The Senate was originally scheduled to be in session for two weeks in October....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy